Here’s What Assassin’s Creed Would’ve Looked Like On The Original PlayStation

Games have evolved quite a bit over the past few years, but we dare not forget about the original PlayStation console, and the many titles it offered, both insanely good and largely mediocre. But, with that, we can't help but wonder…how would some of our favorite franchises have fared on the older system?

Well, a YouTube user by the name of 98Demake decided to find out, and for his latest video, he posted a clip of what Assassin's Creed would've looked like on the original PlayStation. The results, as you might expect, aren't quite as pretty as what you'd find in, say, Assassin's Creed: Origins.

The video, which you can see above, shows just how primitive the game would be, with Altair's less-than-fluid movements across the level, not to mention the loud scuffing noise that comes from his shoes as he walks, kind of giving away his presence since it's, well, not very Assassin like.

Not only that, but the level appears to have a good amount of fog in it, since the PlayStation wasn't exactly known for handling draw distances that well at the time, resulting in a number of games having fog to compensate for far-away textures. No matter – it still looks like vintage Assassin's Creed.

Oh, and we haven't even gotten to the enemies yet. They seem to move around very limply in the video, and are easily killed when Altair rapidly stabs them, perhaps even faster than his newer counterpart would have. It's a pretty hilarious effect, especially with all the blood that comes pouring out of their body. It's actually pretty hilarious.

98Demake's video is a lot of fun, and if you check out his channel, you'll also see other PlayStation recreations of hit games, including Grand Theft Auto V (which is a hoot), The Last of Us and Fallout 4. If Sony ever decides to get back into old-school game design, it should give this savvy game geek a call.

In the meantime, enjoy the video above, and look forward to the more modern splendor of Assassin's Creed: Origins when it arrives on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.