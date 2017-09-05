Here’s Who’s Developing Metroid Prime 4 For Nintendo Switch

We confirmed the news earlier today that Nintendo would be bringing back its beloved Metroid franchise, not only to the 3DS with a new 2D entry later this year, but also with a fourth Metroid Prime game, now in development for Nintendo Switch.

But this may come as a bit of a surprise to you. Metroid Prime 4 isn't being developed by who you think it might be.

Retro Studios, who produced the first three games in the Prime series (along with the compilation game Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Wii) is not handling development on the game, as it's already hard at work on another project.

But don't worry. According to EuroGamer, the game is in good hands, with the series' longtime producer, Kensuke Tanabe, heading up the project. Nintendo's Bill Trinen confirmed as such during a group interview earlier today, with a "talented new development team" working alongside Tanabe to assure that the quality of Metroid Prime 4 is just as good as the previous entries in the series – if not better.

There aren't many other details about the game right now, other than it's currently in development, and we'll more than likely see more on the title come next year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. While some fans may be disappointed that Retro Studios isn't at the helm this time around, it sounds like it'll be in pretty secure hands with Tanabe on the job, along with the new development team that will be backing him up.

Hopefully, Nintendo learned its mistakes from what happened with last year's Metroid Prime: Federation Force for the Nintendo 3DS. The game wasn't that well received when it was initially announced a few years back, and with its arrival last year, it landed with a thud, only selling a few thousand copies, compared to the millions that the Metroid games usually sell.

That said, with Metroid Prime 4, we should see the return of the heroine Samus Aran, who's already confirmed for this year's 3DS outing. And that will mean nothing but good news to long-standing fans of the series. Metroid is, indeed, back with a vengeance.