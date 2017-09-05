Here’s Why Halo 6 Wasn’t At Microsoft’s Presentation Yesterday

Yesterday's pre-E3 presentation by Microsoft was very impressive, to say the least. There were a number of outstanding games that were revealed by the publisher, alongside its new Xbox One X hardware. But fans couldn't help but notice that there was one thing conspicuously missing – the Halo franchise.

Granted, some people accepted we wouldn't be getting Halo 6 or anything, but 343 Industries was promising a little something for the show and it never happened. Fortunately, there appears to be a pretty good reason why the developers didn't bring its big guns to the show.

Speaking on Twitter, 343 Industries is still hard at work on the forthcoming sequel, as they have their "heads down on (the) next big Halo." Not to say that the game's not coming along, because it clearly is, but it still required a little more time in the oven, according to Ross. The game "is good, but not ready to announce yet." That said, next year may be the time when we see it surface.

However, Ross did go on to note a very crucial feature would be included in the forthcoming sequel – LAN support. Those of you who grew up playing the earlier Halo games with systems connected with others locally may remember and love this feature from back in "the day," and the fact it's coming back should be good news to them. Which brings up the question – can we connect Xbox One S and Xbox One X units together? Or just that a conflict of interest? Guess we'll find out in the next few months.

Halo rumors have been swirling over the past few days, including a possible collaboration with Alien: Isolation developers The Creative Assembly (which has since been debunked, sadly), and the possibility of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians coming to PC (though, again, there's no official word).

So, yes, Halo fans, you'll still be waiting a while before you get anything new in your beloved series. On the bright side, you can always keep busy with Guardians multiplayer, right? It certainly beats nothing.

We'll let you know if we hear anything new.