Here’s Why The Injustice Series Would Make For A Great Movie (Or Movies)

Injustice 2 has been out for a few weeks now, and it's managed to draw quite a big crowd, between avid fighting fans that want to learn the best combos for each character, and comic book fans that have been looking to settle the score with some of their favorite heroes and villains. It really is the best of both worlds. But perhaps the most surprising aspect of Injustice 2 is not its multiplayer, but rather its story mode. The team at NetherRealm Studios has always done a tremendous job with storytelling in its games, but Injustice 2 takes the cake, involving a number of its characters in creative and compelling ways – to the point that it even eclipses some of the earlier efforts in the DC Cinematic Universe. (Not Wonder Woman, mind you – that's too good to overcome.) And that got us thinking – what if the studio actually set out to create an Injustice-themed movie? Some fans would probably think that it'd be near impossible to tell such a tale in a two-hour time frame, but with the right writers and director on board, it could certainly live up to – and maybe even expand upon – the popular fighting franchise. Here are a few reasons why we think a film based on the Injustice series would hit the spot.

It Could Do Video Game Movies Justice The first thing that comes to mind when "video game-based movies" are mentioned is how disappointing they are. Assassin's Creed, despite fitting the tempo of the game series, didn't perform as well as expected. And other disasters like Super Mario Bros. The Movie and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (we won't pick on the original) didn't help either. With a well-done Injustice movie, it could show Hollywood just how a good video game-based movie should be made, with writing that actually pays attention to the characters and the situations stemmed from the original products. Granted, it's from the DC Universe, so those are important anyhow, but a great Injustice film could help video game movies go leaps and bounds beyond previous disappointments. That said, we do have high hopes for Tomb Raider. C'mon, Lara!

It Could Expand the DC Cinematic Universe Immensely Something like an Injustice film could provide a grand opportunity for expanding the DC Cinematic Universe as we know it. Thus far, only a handful of heroes have gotten exposure in the Universe, but if the film was based on, say, Injustice 2, it could introduce a ton of characters into the fold, just like how Marvel's cinematic universe expanded. Think about it. Villains like Gorilla Grodd and Brainiac would get their time in the spotlight; heroes like Black Canary and a reinvigorated Green Lantern could get their chance to shine; and even Firestorm and Blue Beetle could be introduced to some extent. It could be a prime opportunity to introduce many new faces into the fold, while incorporating the ones fans have come to accept.

It Would Give Warner Bros. Another Weapon With Storytelling Thus far, the writers behind the DC Cinematic Universe have done a serviceable job when it comes to telling stories – especially the one behind Wonder Woman. But imagine if the team at NetherRealm was thrown into the mix. By proving their worth with a wonderful Injustice film, Warner Bros. could easily bump up its writing game for future films, even if the team is currently hard at work on extra content for Injustice 2. It's always great to see fresh faces enter the DC fold to see what they have to offer. And if you need further proof of that, two words – Joss Whedon.

A New Film Could Tie In With Another Injustice Game If Warner Bros. has proven capable at anything, it's cross-promotion between its products. Case in point – Lego Dimensions got a Lego Batman crossover that was highly effective, and Injustice 2 fans are working hard to unlock movie-based gear from Wonder Woman. So what if WB upped the ante and produced a new Injustice film that could tie in with a new chapter in the fighting series? True, Injustice 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but with the popularity of the second game, is there any doubt that NetherRealm won't continue the saga somewhere down the road? It certainly has time to get it done – and, for good measure, work on a film that would go right alongside it.