Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Reveals Newest Faction Units and Heroes

Heroes of Might & Magic is one of the most iconic strategy series of all time, and Ubisoft is looking to revive the series with Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. Developer Unfrozen has taken the helm and has been forthcoming with information and reveals about the game before the 2025 early access release date. One of the most anticipated features is the inclusion of the first new faction in a decade, the Hive faction. While fans have been given a brief teaser about the Hive faction, Unfrozen is now given a full look at this new faction for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hive faction is replacing the Infernal faction but still maintains a familiarity with the classic faction. It keeps the burning and demonic aspect but combines it with insects to create the Hive.

Play video

The Hive Faction is a fully-fledged new faction, and Unfrozen has revealed its town and castle, available heroes, and the units players will construct their armies with. The designs are gloriously grotesque and fitting for fiery demonic insects, and fans are thrilled to see how this new faction plays.

Heroes in the Hive faction can be Enforcers or Heralds, and feature a mix of insect-like humanoids and demonic corrupted humanoids. Heroes play an important part in the game, casting spells and leading armies. Likewise, the units of the Hive faction are primarily insectoids but have various influences of demonic forces. All units in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era can be upgraded along two paths, determining the final type of that unit.

Here are all the heroes and units for the Hive faction in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Hive Faction Heroes : Enforcers Tavi Maelstrom Curson, Duke of Rage Zoran Self-Founded Heralds Khariseth Xirr Groo Leira

:

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Hive Faction Units : Gnat : Warden Gnat/Ravager Gnat Locust : Overgrown Locust/Harvester Locust Hornet : Chanter/Stinger Mantis : Vermilion Mantis/Royal Mantis Reaver : Menacing Reaver/Maniacal Reaver Waurms : Devourer/Pyroboros Hive Queen : Hive Mother/Hive Huntress

:

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era battle.

There is no release date for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, but fans do know it will launch in early access in 2025. Unfrozen has shown off most of the factions, giving looks at each. Many of these are returning factions that veteran players will recognize, while some are new like the Hive faction. Even returning factions have been given a facelift to make them unique to Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era.

Unfrozen still has one more faction to reveal, and it will be a new faction similar to the Hive faction. What we know about the Hive faction is it will be an antagonist force within the world, and it encourages being played as a monofaction. This means that the more units from the Hive faction, the stronger they will become.

What are your thoughts on Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era’s Hive Faction? Are you excited to destroy your enemies with burning demonic insects? Let us know in the comments below!