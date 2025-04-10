Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Gets Release Window

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era has finally received an early access release window of Summer 2025 during the Triple-i Initiative. Fans of the series have been eager to get their hands on Ubisoft and Unfrozen’s new entry in the series, especially those not selected for the limited playtest. With returning and new factions, enhanced visuals, and a return to the classic gameplay of Heroes of Might & Magic III, it seems the series has the potential to hit the high notes of past entries. With an early access release, Unfrozen can take feedback and shape the game into an even better product for strategy game veterans and newcomers.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era features both single-player game modes and an online multiplayer arena, including a story-driven campaign. Select fans were able to participate in the Arena playtest from March 17th to March 28th, where they could discover the intricacies of the new combat system and factions. Sadly, all participants were under NDA, but an official battle video was released by Unfrozen.

There are six planned factions for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era and the cinematic release trailer shows a glimpse of most of them. Each features different heroes, units, and strategies, giving multiple ways to conquer the continent of Jadame. While not confirmed, Unfrozen may add more throughout the early access period or when the full version launches.

Strategy fans are in for a treat with Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, especially if it rekindles the flame from Heroes of Might & Magic III, one of the best strategy games of all time. The Hive Faction, the first new faction in a decade, shows creativity and willingness to take risks, something the series desperately needs if it wants to remain relevant. Only time will tell if Unfrozen pulls it off, but many are hoping for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era to succeed.