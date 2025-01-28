Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Shows off First New Faction in a Decade

Ubisoft is bringing back one of the oldest and most iconic strategy games with Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. Veterans of the series will recognize many returning features, particularly with the upcoming title’s factions. However, developer Unfrozen isn’t just bringing back old features and factions, it is also adding new ones. Notably, a new faction is joining the ranks of Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era for the first time in a decade. This brand new faction will be joining iconic factions from past entries and looking to carve out a piece of history in the Heroes of Might & Magic series.

Unfrozen revealed the newest faction calling Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era home. While fans didn’t get to see much, what little that was shown was exciting, and praise has already come in for the art direction of this faction.

The new faction for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era is the Hive faction. It seemingly takes the place of the Infernal faction, featuring fiery bugs and creepy movement. While the teaser didn’t reveal the city interior for the Hive faction, players did get a brief look at the castle’s exterior and the terrain used for this faction.

In the clip, Hive units can be seen in action, showing four different unit types. A bipedal bug with a flaming tongue and fearsome claws charges the enemy, a commanding-looking bug stands in the back casting a spell, a massive burning worm tunnels underground toward the enemy backline, and a spider-like beetle skitters forward.

The detail in each unit looks quite nice, with each having a distinctive look. Some color diversity would be nice, if nothing else to make it easier to distinguish between each unit and make them stand out more on the Hive terrain. With only a fraction of the Hive faction’s units revealed, fans will have to wait to see the rest.

Reception to the Hive faction has been positive, though a major complaint has come forward regarding the Hive hero seen in the teaser: they’re riding a horse! Hive faction fans are already appearing and wishing the hero was riding an insect-like creature that would match the aesthetic of the faction.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Battle.

Hero aside, the Hive faction looks to be a great addition to Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, and many are excited to see what the last secret faction will be. Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era plans to have six factions, with Temple, Necropolis, Sylvan, Dungeon, and Hive revealed. The final faction may be a returning one, or a brand new one.

There is no release date except for Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era aside from a 2025 release window. The game is planned to launch in early access, so it remains unclear what content will be available at launch. Still, strategy fans are excited to return to this classic series and are hopeful Ubisoft and Unfrozen pull it off.