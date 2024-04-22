Heroes & Villains Debuts Two New Critical Role Shirts (Exclusive)

The clothing brand Heroes & Villains has debuted two new Critical Role shirts that time up nicely with recent events in the show. Today, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that the clothing brand Heroes & Villains is releasing two new shirts featuring Fresh Cut Grass and Dorian Storm from the most recent Critical Role campaign. Both shirts are now available on Heroes & Villains' website and can be purchased for $32. You can check out the designs for both shirts down below:

The release of the two shirts are particularly timely due to the events of recent episodes of the series, which have focused on the two characters. Fresh Cut Grass, a member of Bell's Hells played by Sam Riegel, recently sacrificed their life to defeat Otohan Thull, a recurring nemesis of the campaign. While a handful of other player characters have died on Critical Role, they've often returned in some sense into the story at a later point, but FCG's death seems like it could be a rare permanent death. Dorian Storm, a former member of Bell's Hells played by Robbie Daymond, also made a surprise reappearance in the latest episode of Critical Role as part of the Crown Keepers, a separate set of adventurers featured in the Exandria Unlimited spinoff series. It's likely that both storylines will merge together in the coming weeks.

Heroes & Villians is one of several companies that Critical Role works with to make clothing and other merch, and Critical Role also has an extensive line of merchandise that it maintains on its stores. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's The Character Sheet, Critical Role cast member Laura Bailey spoke about future plans for Critical Role merchandise. "We have some really fun stuff coming up later this year that I'm super stoked about because as we're creating these modern lines for our characters," Bailey said. "It's so fun to go down the line and see what would Vex wear? What would Scanlan wear? What would he promote if he were here. So we have some really fun things like that."