HeroQuest Reveals Details for Premium Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack

HeroQuest has been around since the ’90s, but was relaunched by Hasbro back in 2021. As part of the relaunch, backers got access to an exclusive, special Quest Pack designed by none other than actor and gamer Joe Manganiello. Today, Avalon Hill has officially announced that the once crowdfunding backer-exclusive Quest Pack has been reborn. Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack for HeroQuest will be available for all gamers to enjoy, re-released in a new Premium edition as an official expansion for HeroQuest. The Quest Pack arrives on July 15th, with pre-orders starting here on Amazon today, May 29th.

The beloved dungeon-crawling RPG board game HeroQuest has had quite a journey since its 1991 release. The game was discontinued a few years after launch, making it pretty hard to find for a while. But eventually, HeroQuest returned with Hasbro’s Avalon Hill, well known for Betrayal at House on the Hill and other iconic board games. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, HeroQuest returned to gamers’ collections. And many gamers who backed that original 2020 campaign got an exciting bonus – a special Quest Pack designed by none other than Joe Manganiello himself.

Now, Avalon Hill is getting ready to launch a premium version of Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack for HeroQuest. This exciting re-release has previously been teased by Manganiello himself, but now, Avalon Hill has revealed the full details for what players can expect from the new Premium Quest Pack, including when you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

Joe Manganiello’s Creative Process MakesThe Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack Tough and Immersive

During a recent Press Conference with Avalon Hill, I had the opportunity to hear Manganiello share the inspiration and creative process that brought The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness into existence. Manganiello loved HeroQuest as a kid, so bringing this tough adventure to fans was an opportunity he was happy to take advantage of. And gamers will no doubt be glad he did.

Fans of his work from playing Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man on through recent roles such as Chrocodile in One Piece will be happy to know he infused some “Easter Eggs” from his life and work into the game, as well. One of the goblins in the game is based on his chihuahua, Bubbles. And for my fellow Pittsburgh locals, there’s even a Pittsburgh Easter Egg in a character based on an employee from the popular sandwich chain Primanti’s.

The premium Joe Manganiello’s Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack

Along with these fun Easter Eggs, the new Quest Pack for HeroQuest features 10 different epic quests designed by Joe Manganiello. And according to what he shared during the Avalon Hill Press Conference, those adventures aren’t for the faint of heart. When asked about striking the balance between fun and tension in his adventure, Manganiello shared that he thinks “drama is best, in terms of gaming, when your players are scared… It means they’re invested. It means they’re paying attention. It means that every dice roll, they’re sweating.” He wanted to bring an advanced difficulty to the Quest Pack to conjure that feeling in players and to encourage players to work together as a team.

What’s Included in the Premium Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack for HeroQuest

The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness will be a truly immersive Quest Pack expansion for HeroQuest, challenging and engaging players. It features 10 different quests for players to explore, each of them bringing a “borderline heavy meta aesthetic” to the TTRPG, as Manganiello puts it.

The card designs and black dragon mini in Joe Manganiello’s Crypt of Perpetual Darkness

Along with this exciting adventure content, the quest pack will include the following items:

1 Metallic Black Dragon Miniature

8 Black Dice

1 Character Sheet Pad

20 Foil-Embellished Game Cards

2 Cardboard Tile Sheets

The HeroQuest Quest Pack The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness will release on July 15th. However, gamers who absolutely have to secure their copy can grab it on Amazon starting at 10 AM EDT on May 29th. After launch, the game will be available at your local card store and via Amazon. It costs $34.99 and is suitable for ages 14 & up. You’ll need the HeroQuest Game System to play the Quest Pack, and it works best for 2-5 players.