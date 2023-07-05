Hi-Fi Rush Update Adds Two New Game Modes

The latest update for Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush has been released and it adds two new game modes to the popular rhythm-action title. Following its surprise launch at the beginning of this year, Tango has continued to bring new additions to Hi-Fi Rush to give players more content to access. Now, this post-launch support has culminated with the latest "Arcade Challenge!" update, which might be the biggest one we've seen for the game so far.

Today's new patch for Hi-Fi Rush largely centers around the additions of "BPM Rush!" and "Power Up! Tower Up!". These modes are available to those who have completed the main story found in Hi-Fi Rush and are accessible at the arcade cabinet in the hideout. BPM Rush will see players face off against increasing waves of baddies where upon taking down each wave will increase the BPM, which players will then have to continue to match. Power Up! Tower Up, on the other hand, will let players control a version of Chai that begins with no powers. As the mode progresses, though, you'll be able to regain your abilities take control of the tower in which you're doing battle.

Per usual with updates of this nature, Tango has also taken the opportunity to rectify a handful of bugs and make some smaller tweaks to Hi-Fi Rush as well. Most of these fixes have been found on the PC version of the game, with Xbox users only getting a couple of adjustments.

If you would like to see everything that has been changed in today's Hi-Fi Rush update, you can find the patch notes below.

PC

Adjusted the menu in the Training Room to avoid accidentally returning to the Hideout. Now, returning to the Hideout requires you to hold the cancel button while in the Training Room menu.



(Track 06) Fixed an issue where a successful Rhythm Parry against Korsica would result in a game crash



(Track 09) Addressed an issue where the FPS would lock at 60FPS for the remainder of the Mimosa fight following the guitar-playing musical interlude section.



(Track 10) Fixes an issue where the player could still control Chai at the end event of Roquefort's second phase and potentially fall out of the arena as Phase 3 of the fight begins.



(Track 12) Fixed a rare issue where a successful Rhythm Parry against Kale's Phase 1 end sequence would result in a game crash



Addressed a collision issue with the "Holo-Chai" Special Attack that could prevent player progress when the decoy is deployed out of bounds during combat. It seems that even a hologram of Chai is still capable of screwing things up…



Fixed an issue where Partner Assists could become locked in "aiming mode" when pressing Alt+Tab during gameplay



Added support for scrolling with the mouse wheel when reading Vlogs for a smooth and refreshing Vlog reading experience.



All Platforms