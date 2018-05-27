Hide or Die Is A Large Scale Asymmetrical Horror Multiplayer Game That Looks Tense and Terrifying

Hide or Die is a large scale (16 players) asymmetrical horror multilplayer game in development for PC, and that recently launched a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter.

At the moment of writing this — with 21 days left — the campaign has raised over $49,000 USD across 758 backers, which is about 90 percent of its $54,500 funding goal. In other words, it looks poised to double the number it is asking for.

According to the game’s developers VecFour Digital, Hide or Die is already mostly done, which begs the question: why is it on Kickstarter? Well, according to the developer, it is looking to raise funds to polish its character animations, build new hunter classes, and to further expand on the game, which will release regardless if the campaign is a success or not. In short, it wants to push the game to the next level, which it believes will be possible with extra funding via Kickstarter.

Hide or Die is in development for the PC, and only the PC at the moment. However, VecFour Digital has said console ports could come in the future, but at the moment, it has nothing to announce.

The game is currently slated to launch an Open Beta in August, before releasing sometime this October. For more details and media on the game, be sure to check out its above-linked Kickstarter page. For a general overview of what Hide or Die is about, here’s an official elevator pitch from the developer itself:

Hide or Die is a large scale asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where all players start together in an underground bunker. After the doors slide open the survivors flood the area looking for items, supplies, objectives, and if they choose to; the darkness.

If a survivor gets too close to the darkness it consumes them and turns them into a crazed and corrupted killer. The remaining survivors will need to set up traps, use supplies, traverse the dangerous environment, and activate fuse boxes around the level to reroute power from the bunker to the light towers. When fully powered the tower illuminates the area and clears the darkness. The remaining survivors can choose to travel to the tower for temporary safety, store their collected items before moving onto the next section, or choose to escape. If they decide to bypass the tower, they risk their collected items, but will earn bonus rewards and xp for how long they can survive.

Ultimately survivors will need to continue to travel through the world, until they either become consumed and kill other survivors or until they are killed themselves. Each time a section is cleared the darkness leaves the consumed because of their poor performance and awaits to be found again in the next section starting the cycle over. The remaining survivors will die off until the inevitable scenario happens when the hunter is pitted against the final survivor. They will now have the opportunity to find an equalizer in the world, a weapon. The two will then enter a tense, final showdown where only one will be left standing.