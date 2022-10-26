Hideo Kojima Teases New Game Is "Like a New Medium"

Hideo Kojima is once more talking about a new project he's working on, but as usual, his teases are both cryptic and ambitious. In recent comments shared in an interview with The Guardian, he talked about one of the projects he's working on and said it's "almost like a new medium." The new game he talked about was naturally not named, however, so it's still unclear what, exactly, it is that he's discussing.

This game discussed briefly by Kojima is one of two projects Kojima Productions is currently working on. Kojima's big on movies just as he is on games with many of his posts from his personal Twitter accounts discussing films he's watched, and in his comments shared with The Guardian, he said this new game, if successful, will impact both the game industry overall as well as the movie industry.

"It's almost like a new medium," Kojima said. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."

Those who keep up with Kojima's musings about his games will recall similar comments made about Death Stranding before that game released. During the buildup to its launch, people didn't really know much about the game and still didn't know much after it was actually available. It's understood much better now that it's been out for a while and has had time to come to the PC platform, too, but Kojima previously described it something that would usher in a "totally brand new genre." "Strand game" was the term thrown around back then.

Death Stranding 2 has been all but confirmed by now, so perhaps when that game's revealed and released, there actually will be a "strand game" genre since two games will exist. But for now, Kojima's most recent discussions about making something that's "like a new medium" refer to the second project Kojima Productions has in the works.

Kojima has been sharing additional teases about his games periodically after it was confirmed that Elle Fanning would star in one of his projects, but for now, we'll have to wait on an official reveal to learn more.