Hideo Kojima Will Reportedly Appear at Xbox Bethesda Showcase

Hideo Kojima will reportedly appear at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12th. The famed developer is notorious for his secrecy and mystery, which is why we have little to no idea what he's been working on since Death Stranding was released in 2019. Rumors have suggested that Hideo Kojima signed a deal with Xbox to make a cloud-based horror game, but nothing has been confirmed by any official sources. It's believed that Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2, partially thanks to Norman Reedus saying as much, but Kojima has only vaguely teased that it might be happening.

During a recent live stream, prominent leaker Tom Henderson said Hideo Kojima will be at Xbox's showcase. It's believed that he won't actually give a proper reveal for his game, but instead announce that he's collaborating with Xbox and tease what the project will look like. Earlier this week, it was rumored that Hideo Kojima's new game is called Overdose, but details are scarce on the project. It's unclear if he will announce the name of the game or anything along those lines, but it sounds like he will be there.

"It seems like [Kojima] is going to be at the show, but it seems like he's not going to be revealing what he's actually working on," said Henderson. "It makes a lot of sense because Kojima Productions reached out to me and asked if I could take the article down and stuff like that. He will be at the event it seems and will be talking about what he's working on. There are some rumors about his game being based on cloud gaming, but apart from that it doesn't seem like we're going to be getting Death Stranding 2 gameplay, Overdose teases, it's just gonna be an announcement that Kojima is working on a game for Xbox."

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt. Many expected Kojima to show up at Summer Game Fest given his close relationship with host Geoff Keighley, but he didn't appear. At last year's Game Awards, Kojima confirmed he would appear at the next showing. So if he doesn't show up at the Xbox showcase, he will be at this year's Game Awards ceremony.

