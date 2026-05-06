New Sci-Fi Expansion for Dungeons & Dragons Smashes Kickstarter Goal in 1 Minute

Back in February, the team behind the popular Crooked Moon horror expansion for Dungeons and Dragons 5e revealed its next project. And it looks quite a bit different. Neon Odyssey brings a sci-fi space opera adventure to 5e, letting players take their next campaign into the stars. After months of anticipation, the project finally launched on Kickstarter on May 5th. Clearly, fans were eager to get their hands on this latest expansion from the Avantris Entertainment Team. Neon Odyssey was fully funded almost immediately, blasting through the initial campaign goal in just 1 minute.

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Legends of Avantris began as an actual play series, but soon expanded to a fully fledged D&D 5e third-party publisher. Their first Kickstarter, folk horror expansion The Crooked Moon, hit over $1 million in funding in just over 6 hours. And from the looks of it, D&D enthusiasts liked what they got, because this latest campaign has blown that one out of the water. In just around 2 hours, Neon Odyssey smashed over $3 millon in funding, with nearly a month left in the campaign. So, what has everyone clammering to back this D&D 5e supplement?

Neon Odyssey Hits Over $5 Million in Kickstarter Funding One Day After Launch

Courtesy of Avantris Entertainment

Avantris Entertainment really knocked it out of the park with their stunning The Crooked Moon expansion last year. As someone who was lucky enough to get her hands on a copy, I can confirm that the book and included backer rewards were impressively high quality. The supplement has since made its way to D&D Beyond as a digital third-party add-on, garnering even more attention for Avantris Entertainment’s excellent work. Between a first campaign that delivered and the extra attention from being featured on D&D Beyond, it’s not too surprising that Neon Odyssey is getting some serious attention.

As if The Crooked Moon wasn’t ambitious enough, Neon Odyssey packs in even more content. The space opera trilogy will feature over 1400 pages of new sci-fi goodness for D&D 5e. This includes all the details for a new campaign setting, a fresh space combat system, plus new sci-fi infused skins for all standard 5e classes. That comes along with a new Neon Odyssey-specific class, the Machinest, and plenty of fresh cosmic subclasses, as well. If you’ve been itching to take your D&D beyond typical fantasy to something a bit more sci-fi, this is shaping up to be the go-to supplement to make it happen.

Along with being absolutely packed with new rules and content, Neon Odyssey is a truly stunning work of art. The visuals are infused with the bright colors and outer space imagery you might expect. And one reason backers are flocking to the campaign so quickly is almost certainly the free physical Synth Sunset Sharp-Edged Resin dice reward on offer for the first 72 hours only. Yes, fellow dice goblins, there’s still time to get in on that – the physical dice reward is around until May 8th at 10 AM ET. So if you were thinking about backing this sci-fi D&D expansion anyway, there’s a pretty good incentive to do it sooner rather than later.

Courtesy of Avantris Entertainment

When I sat down to write this, I wanted to give you a real-time update on the project’s progress since it flew past its initial goal. But from the looks of it, that info will get outdated far too quickly. As I watch, the backer and funding numbers are still jumping up every few minutes. Clearly, enthusiasm for Neon Odyssey isn’t slowing down any time soon. As of now, the project is at well over $5 million in funding with 28 days left to go. That’s 17 stretch goals unlocked, with just one to go before Avantris will be pulling back the veil on additional goals.

If you want to learn more about Neon Odyssey and becoming a backer for this latest TTRPG project, you can check out the Kickstarter page. The project will end on June 3rd, so there’s plenty of time to mull over your backer tier.

Are you planning to add Neon Odyssey to your D&D 5e collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!