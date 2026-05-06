Star Wars Zero Company Dev Teases News Is Coming “Soon”

Bit Reactor, the developer behind the upcoming strategy game Star Wars Zero Company, has teased that more news on the title should be coming shortly. Since its announcement this past year, very little additional news or gameplay footage on Zero Company has been shared. Despite this, the game is still slated to launch later in 2026, although a more specific window within the year has yet to be provided. Fortunately, it sounds like this lingering silence surrounding the project won’t be continuing much longer.

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In a recent post on social media, Bit Reactor shared a new piece of art for Star Wars Zero Company. Alongside this image, Bit Reactor simply told fans “we’ll see you soon,” seemingly in regard to showing off a new look at Zero Company in action. As such, this image is likely the first of many new looks at the game that should be coming about in the weeks and months ahead.

If Star Wars Zero Company is set to re-emerge soon, it would make sense to show up in some capacity in June. Currently, there are two major video game events that we know of set to transpire in June between Summer Game Fest (June 5th) and the Xbox Games Showcase (June 7th). While Zero Company hasn’t been confirmed to appear at either broadcast just yet, it wouldn’t be a shock whatsoever if it did.

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Beyond Zero Company, there are plenty of other Star Wars video games in the works right now as well. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a new racing game set in the Star Wars universe that is also slated to launch in 2026 alongside Zero Company. Further down the line, Respawn Entertainment has also confirmed that it’s working on a third entry in its Star Wars: Jedi series, while a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains in development at Saber Interactive. Outside of this remake, wholly new game set during the Old Republic era titled Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced at the end of 2025.

For now, all we know with certainty about Star Wars Zero Company is that it will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it drops later this year. Whenever we have more info on the game’s release, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

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