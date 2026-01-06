Highguard Delay Fears Begin to Circle After Month-Long Silence

Remember Highguard? The upcoming free-to-play shooter from the creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends was the final big reveal to come about this past month at The Game Awards. While its announcement proved to be a bit divisive, primarily due to fatigue many have with live-service shooters, developer Wildlight Entertainment has since said nothing new about the game whatsoever. While this normally wouldn’t be a cause for concern, the biggest surprise with Highguard’s reveal is that the game will be launching near the end of January. As such, this ongoing silence surrounding the project has prospective players now believing that this release date won’t be met.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Across social media this week, some have started to believe that Highguard might be in danger of getting pushed back. The reason for this belief doesn’t only stem from the fact that Wildlight Entertainment has yet to reveal anything new about the game in roughly one month, but also the notion that many disliked what they saw in the title’s initial trailer. Because of this, Wildlight could choose to remain quiet about Highguard to improve elements of the game that weren’t well-received and then re-reveal it at a later date. Nothing we’ve seen so far points to this actually happening, but that hasn’t prevented countless questions from pouring in about the status of Highguard.

Uhhhh, anyone else remember that Highguard is supposed to come out in 3 weeks? They dropped that trailer at TGA and then have been completely silent since then. Everything screams DOA. I've not seen a game just have literally no hype like this since Concord. pic.twitter.com/jbbKtdD1Op — DX (@DXFromYT) January 5, 2026

Is Highguard Going to Get Delayed?

Play video

So will Highguard actually end up getting its release date pushed back? In my opinion, no. It’s not unusual for most game developers and publishers to go quiet throughout December as many employees get time off for the holiday season. Wildlight is likely no different in this regard, which means that many of the developers behind Highguard simply haven’t been working on this push toward launch until this week, when they returned to the office.

Still, it is strange that there has been literally nothing even said about Highguard over the past month. While new trailers and gameplay reveals for the title will likely come about in the days and weeks ahead, the complete silence on the game’s social channels is somewhat unusual. This alone isn’t enough to warrant belief that a delay will happen, however, which makes this speculation unlikely to be true for the time being.

Highguard is officially set to release later this month on January 26th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Whenever we have more news on the game, we’ll share it with you here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!