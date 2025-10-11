Highly-Rated New Game Is Perfect for Hades Fans (And It’s Got a Hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 Surprise)

The last few months have kept up a quick pace for exciting new game releases, and that’s not going to stop any time soon. We just got Battlefield 6, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A is just a few days away. With so many great games on our list, it’s easy to let some hidden gems slip under the radar. But if you enjoy roguelites like Hades and classic arcade beat ’em ups, you won’t want to miss Absolum. And this unique “rogue ’em up” blend also has a little treat for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, too.

Absolum is a brand-new IP from beat ’em up developer Dometu. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the studio also brought us the upcoming Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as well as Shredder’s Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. Clearly, Dometu knows its way around a beat ’em up. But with Absolum, the team has joined forces with Guard Crush Games and Supamonks animation to create a unique blend of RPG, roguelite, and beat ’em up elements. The game released on October 9th to positive reviews from critics and fans, and it’s well worth checking out.

Absolum is a Unique Blend of Genres That Works

Image courtesy of Dometu

This new roguelite beat ’em up has received some seriously positive reviews, earning it an 87 Metascore. As for players? The game has a Very Positive rating on Steam, and gamers on Reddit are impressed, as well. Players are saying it feels like Hades meets Streets of Rage 4, with stunning visuals and gameplay that just feels good. The roguelite twist adds more replayability to the beat ’em up style combat, which is further infused with a variety of powers and combos to keep things fresh.

In Absolum, players choose from one of four heroes to start the game. At the start, you can choose between Galandra or Karl. But as you progress, you will unlock the additional options of Cider and Brome. And for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, Cider might sound a bit familiar. This hero is voiced by none other than Samantha Béart, who also lent their voice to the fiery tiefling, Karlach. So you’ll certainly want to get far enough in Absolum to meet Cider if you’re a Karlach stan. But that’s not the only reason to dive in. Many players are already saying this game feels just plain good to play, and what more can you ask for?

Unlike many beat ’em ups, Absolum has a distinctly fantasy RPG-inspired feel. From main characters to monsters, the game feels like a good beat ’em up dungeon crawl. It’s set in a new, original world, giving players something fresh to explore as they engage in the unique blend of gameplay mechanics. Plus, you can take on a run solo or team up with a friend with local split-screen or online co-op.

The voice of Karlach isn’t the only familiar sound for gamers, either. This soundtrack is equally star-studded, with music from composers who’ve worked on Dark Souls, Doom Eternal, and Halo Infinite. With solid gameplay, a visually stunning art style, and solid sound mixing, Absolum is a new release that’s well worth making time for.

Absolum is available now for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch for $24.99 USD. It is currently on sale with an introductory offer for 10% off on Steam through October 16th.

Have you checked out Absolum yet?