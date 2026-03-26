Sci-Fi Action RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Reveals Release Window with New Gameplay Trailer

If you even dabble in science fiction, you’ve likely at least heard of The Expanse. The book series turned TV show is a futuristic thriller that has landed a place among the sci-fi greats. Naturally, that means it’s an IP ripe for the video game treatment. In fact, storytelling game devs Telltale crafted a The Expanse series just a few years ago. Now, fans are looking forward to developer Owlcat Games’ upcoming action RPG take on the series, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. And we just got the release window, along with a brand-new gameplay trailer.

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Owlcat announced its upcoming sci-fi action RPG with a cinematic trailer back in 2025. Since then, fans have seen relatively little from the developer. But during today’s Xbox Partner Showcase, we finally got an in-depth look at what’s to come with a new The Expanse: Osiris Reborn gameplay trailer. Plus, Owlcat confirmed the game’s release window and an upcoming Closed Beta that will let fans get in on the action early. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will launch in Spring 2027, but some fans will get to experience the game a lot sooner.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Shows off New Gameplay Trailer

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Today’s new gameplay trailer (above) shows off some more cinematics, highlighting the game’s voice acting and a few key companions. But it also gives us a glimpse into what combat and gameplay will look like for Osiris Reborn. It features tactical, third-person shooter combat that takes inspiration from games like Mass Effect. The trailer showcases grenades and gunplay, as well as a cover mechanic that will be essential to surviving certain battles.

We also get a glimpse at the dialogue menu for Osiris Reborn. As you might expect from an Owlcat game, companion relationships are a key part of the upcoming sci-fi title. Players will interact with NPCs, building relationships with 6 different crew members. You’ll take 2 companions on each mission to fight alongside you, while the rest stay behind in the ship to help from afar. And your dialogue choices with companions and other NPCs will have both short- and long-term consequences for missions and the fate of the universe itself.

If this initial look has you excited to see more from The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, there’s good and bad news. The game’s full launch window has been revealed and won’t arrive until Spring 2027. But Owlcat has also confirmed an upcoming Closed Beta, which will give some players a chance to experience the game much sooner. As in, next month on April 22nd, to be exact.

How to Join the Closed Beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Image courtesy of Owlcat Games

The full release of Osiris Reborn is still quite a way off. However, the Closed Beta will let players experience one of the game’s early missions, giving a taste of core features. This will include choosing between a male character from Earth or a female character from the Belt. You’ll also get to pick from officer or hacker ability classes, then dive into a mission that will showcase combat, movement in zero-g, and a slice of life on the space station.

Players who pre-order the Miller’s Pack or Collector’s Edition of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn from the Owlcat website will be able to participate in the Closed Beta when it launches on April 22nd. It will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, giving gamers on all launch platforms a chance to check out the game early. Owlcat is hoping that feedback from the Closed Beta will help shape the game’s future, something that has been valuable to the team with prior games.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will release in Spring 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be a Day One Xbox Game Pass release.

How do you feel about the new gameplay trailer for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!