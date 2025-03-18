Hasbro Teases Baldur’s Gate News Coming Soon

It’s all but confirmed that Patch 8 will be the last major update to Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite the game’s impressive replayability, fans are starting to wonder what’s next for the Baldur’s Gate series and D&D video games more broadly. When ComicBook spoke with Wizards of the Coast earlier this year, they weren’t willing to get into specifics but did hint that the desire for a follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 was there. Now, Hasbro has followed suit, hinting in a recent conversation with IGN that we might have some Baldur’s Gate-related news coming soon.

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has made it clear they’re stepping away from the franchise for now to pursue more original IP. They’re leaving big shoes to fill, which makes it tough to imagine what a Baldur’s Gate 4 would even look like. Nevertheless, Hasbro SVP of digital games Dan Ayoub was clear that the company is “working out plans for the “working out [their] plans for the future” of Baldur’s Gate and Dungeons & Dragons video games in general. After the success that BG3 has seen, plenty of developers are “very interested in Baldur’s Gate” but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to follow up such an in-depth and well-beloved game.

whoever makes baldur’s gate 4 will have big shoes to fill

Even so, Ayoub teased that fans might get at least some information about what’s next very soon. Speifically, Ayoub told IGN that “in pretty short order, we’re going to have some stuff to talk about around that.” The “that” in question appears to be the future of Baldur’s Gate games as a franchise. That said, Hasbro hasn’t confirmed that the upcoming news will be anything like confirmation of Baldur’s Gate 4. It’s quite possible there may be something else in the works gaming-wise, such as a side-project, mobile game, or another crossover like we saw with fellow Wizards of the Coast property, Magic: The Gathering. Or we could get another board game a la Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, but hopefully a bit more polished.

Will We Ever Get a Baldur’s Gate 4?

The desire to eventually make Baldur’s Gate 4 is definitely there. Ayoub reiterated that Hasbro wants to make it happen, but that the company is “going to take a very measured approach.” With nearly 25 years between the initial release of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and Baldur’s Gate 3, fans are used to waiting for the next installment in this beloved Dungeons & Dragons video game series. And with Baldur’s Gate 3, the extra time to find the right developer and let them cook clearly paid off. So, as much as we might want Baldur’s Gate 4 immediately, gamers aren’t likely to complain about Hasbro taking its time to find the right direction for the next game.

Battling a beholder in Baldur’s gate 2

At any rate, it looks like we’re going to hear something related to Baldur’s Gate games in the near future. It’s also possible that Ayoub is referencing a different Dungeons & Dragons game altogether. In a November 2024 interview with Bloomberg, Hasbro’s CEO confirmed that another Dungeons & Dragons game was in development. He didn’t provide much in the way of details, with no confirmed studio attached or any information about what kind of game it might be. Even so, it’s possible Hasbro is getting ready to reveal more about the game, and that could well be what Ayoub is teasing. Even if it’s not another Baldur’s Gate entry, another Dungeons & Dragons title from Hasbro would certainly draw the attention of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

Hopefully, Hasbro won’t keep fans waiting long to hear what’s next after Baldur’s Gate 3. With Patch 8 on the way, gamers would love something new to look forward to… even if it’s likely to be years away.

