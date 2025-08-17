5 Games That Lived Up to Expectations After Completing Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios really created something special with Baldur’s Gate 3. The game both captures the joy of Dungeons & Dragons and creates its own immersive world. And the replayability is off the charts, as your choices can truly craft a whole different tale. The high caliber of Baldur’s Gate 3 can make it tough to know what to play next after the end credits roll. But even if nothing will ever be exactly like romancing Astarion or rescuing the owlbear cub for the first time, these excellent games come pretty close.

Before we dive in, a quick honorable mention. The previous Larian Studios title, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is an obvious pick to play after BG3 if you haven’t yet. I’m leaving it off the official list for some deeper cuts, but didn’t want to totally leave it in the dark since it’s a great tactical RPG from the same team that brought us BG3. Similarly, prior Baldur’s Gate titles are a pretty obvious choice here, if you’ve yet to visit them. But if you’re looking outside the Larian/Baldur’s Gate box, here are the best games that will live up to the hype after Baldur’s Gate 3.

1. Bloomtown: A Different Story

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam

Price: $24.99

Bloomtown: A Different Story is the “hear me out” pick on my list. But seriously, hear me out. This one earns its spot for being an indie game that does something different, creating an engaging and in-depth story that’s not quite like anything you’ve played before. If you enjoyed Baldur’s Gate 3 for the turn-based battles and the slightly dark undertones, Bloomtown may well hold up for you, too. It did for me.

This game is sort of Stranger Things meets Stardew Valley. By day, you hang out in an old rundown town. By night, you delve into the Underside to fight and collect demons. And you do it through turn-based battles with an impressively addictive soundtrack. It’s quite a different game from Baldur’s Gate 3 in many ways, but it gave me a similar sense of satisfaction to play.

2. Tavern Talk

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

Price: $17.99 for PC, $21.99 for Switch

If you really enjoyed the Dungeons & Dragons style storytelling, but need a break from tough combat decisions, Tavern Talk is for you. Tavern Talk is a visual novel with fantasy elements. You’ll be the “narrator” of this story, as the tavernkeep who compiles and assigns adventures. But the drinks you serve can be the difference between life and death.

While this game doesn’t have a similar playstyle to Baldur’s Gate 3, it will similarly impress players who enjoyed Larian’s iconic RPG. The fantasy storytelling is top-notch, and your choices do matter. Like Larian, the devs didn’t pull punches here, and you can definitely wind up spiraling from the consequences of your actions. I still think about what happened during one of my playthroughs, and it’s been ages.

3. Pillars of Eternity

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam

Price: $29.99

Pillars of Eternity comes from another stellar developer who has done wonders with existing IP, Obsidian Entertainment. And it has earned its place among iconic RPGs tahnks to its in-depth exploration, difficult dungeons, and engaging story. For those who like Baldur’s Gate 3 for being a D&D-style RPG with in-depth mechanics, this one’s for you.

There’s plenty here that makes it a suitable game to play after Baldur’s Gate 3. Character customization won’t be quite as detailed, but you can choose your race, class, and skills similar to how you craft a character in BG3. And the story’s reputation system offers that same sense that choices matter as you explore a beautifully rendered world. Plus, Pillars of Eternity 2 is right there for you to sink into when you wrap up this one.

4. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam

Price: $19.99

In so many ways, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a clear predecessor to Baldur’s Gate 3. When I picked this one up, I couldn’t believe how similar the overall gameplay style is. This game is a bit older and a bit less polished, but it’s still a natural next step after Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if you’re a fan of the Pathfinder world and lore.

Like Baldur’s Gate 3, this game features turn-based or real-time combat options and a similar party management system. It’s a bit more railroady than open-ended, but still offers plenty of exploration and choices to help shape your story. You won’t get to customize your character’s appearance, but you will choose classes, stats, and generally fill out your virtual Pathfinder character sheet. This game isn’t perfect, but it will really bring you back to that BG3 feel all over again and deliver on the high expectations Larian set with its gem of a game.

5. Clair Obsur: Expedition 33

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam

Price: $49.99

When it comes to massively successful, impressively in-depth games from indie studios, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is right up there with Baldur’s Gate 3. This narrative-driven game delivers a devastatingly gripping story, pulling you along for the ride. It’s got a fantasy setting with a slightly different feel thanks to the French inspiration, so it won’t feel too much like you’re trying to relive your Baldur’s Gate 3 glory days.

But that’s not to say it won’t feel just as epic. Clair Obcur: Expedition 33 features turn-based combat enhanced with real-time actions, giving it a similar flow to what you can get out of Baldur’s Gate 3. It also has well-written characters and beautiful graphics, making it equally immersive to ensure you’ll lose just as many hours to it as you did Baldur’s Gate 3. In terms of games that hold up after experiencing 2023’s Game of the Year, Clair Obscur takes the crown.