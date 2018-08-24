Get That Quinoa and Obscure Music Ready, ‘Hipster Attack’ is Coming to Steam

Are you ready for a game recommendation for a title you’ve probably never even heard of? We liked it before it was cool, for the record, but a new game Televisor called Hipster Attack has officially arrived and comes bearing angry hipsters, overpriced coffee, and obscure music we are too uncool to understand. It also includes hipsters of “all shapes and sizes,” which means you know it’s going to be fun.

According to the game’s creator, “Hipster Attack is a new tower defense game in the vein of a certain plant-themed zombie killer, but instead of undead terrors, you’re battling mindless lemmings that obsess on trends, ironically of course, while trying to look like they’re “deeply” unique. That’s right, much worse than a blood-thirsty zombie, scientists call their kind “hipsters.” Players command a squad of brave and loyal workers from janitors to top-level HR managers in a fight against legions of hipsters who are trying to take over the local coffee shop.”

Players will have to utilize their HR reps to fling out job applications at the oncoming foes as they hurtle deadly vinyls at your face. Those weapons will progress too – and when the coffee makers start flying, it’s time to run.

Some of the other features this game includes, according to the dev team:

Hipsters of all Shapes and Sizes:

Unconventional Weapons and Abilities:

Variety of Characters:

Players start out with the junior HR employee, but as they progress through levels, they’ll get a higher level corporate team to take on the hipster onslaught. Utilize security guards, the logistics senior, and even the cleaning lady, to protect the coffee shop. Built-In Tongue in Cheek: Use tons of different weapons to take down the incoming waves of moustache-twirling, vinyl spinning hipsters. Hit ’em so hard that it knocks their $200 second-hand-store 80’s era denim vests right off! In-game economy is based off of two types of resources: coffee and money. Coffee provides energy and cash is motivation for workers – what more do you need?

Interested? Hipster Attack is now available on Steam, iOS, and Android devices. You can also learn even more about how both you and the hipsters evolve right here on the game’s official website.