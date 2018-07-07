Hitman 2 Will Have Six Locations, Each With Multiple Missions

Like its predecessor, Hitman 2 will contain six locations, each with multiple missions within, Danish developer IO Interactive has confirmed.

However, unlike the previous game, Hitman 2 isn’t episodic, meaning it will launch with all six locations, opposed to just the one location of last time.

“We have six confirmed locations that will be immediately playable when Hitman 2 launches on 13 November 2018, and there will be multiple missions available within each location,” said IO Interactive while speaking with VG24/7.

As you would expect, Story Missions, Escalation Contracts, Player Contracts, and Elusive Targets will all be included, meaning that each location will offer ample amount of content to mess around with as you dabble in the game’s sandbox mechanics.

After launch, the plan is to add to the base product with two expansions, which will feature new locations, missions, and more.

As for whether free post-launch updates such as Elusive Targets will once again be free and regular again post launch, wasn’t divulged, but you would assume that is the plan. After all, it was the constant stream of Elusive Targets that kept players coming back regularly, and if you don’t have this base of concurrent players, shipping two paid expansions might prove to be difficult.

Hitman 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is slated to release on November 13th. If you decide to pre-order before launch, you will get immediate access to play the game’s online co-op Sniper Assassin Mode.

Below, you can read more on the game courtesy of an official elevator pitch from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in HITMAN™ 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

HITMAN™ 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.