Hitman 3 Details Free Upcoming Content

✖

Hitman 3 only just recently released, but developer IO Interactive does not seem particularly interested in resting on its laurels as it has revealed the first significant details about the free upcoming content for February, including a new trailer and roadmap of when to expect certain things like Featured Contracts, Elusive Targets, and more. In short, it would appear that Hitman 3 will receive the same sort of continuous support that the previous titles in the latest trilogy have.

The earliest of the new content on the February roadmap, The Baskerville Barney Escalation, is actually out today. Further content will release weekly from here on out throughout February with a larger game update, full of tweaks and fixes, set to release on February 23rd. Due to the nature of the content included, YouTube won't allow the trailer to be embedded here, but it's worth a watch if you are at all interested in the future of the video game.

Free content is coming to HITMAN 3 every week in February. A new Escalation is out now and we've lined up Featured Contracts from @MinnMaxShow and @KindaFunnyVids too! Read the Blog: https://t.co/WxUzkDBJa1 Watch the Trailer: https://t.co/0HOZgGrjT4 pic.twitter.com/QqJ4UXGciz — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 4, 2021

"Though it is an excellent game by most metrics, Hitman 3 is likely the least-flashy entry of the three that developer IO Interactive has released in recent years," our own review of the title reads in part. "It has a lot in common with its predecessors, which is what makes it so fun to play, but by comparison to the other two installments, Hitman 3 does very little of note when trying to stand on its own. Despite some qualms, however, it’s very much a worthy conclusion to the end of the World of Assassination trilogy."

Hitman 3 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the new free Hitman 3 content on the roadmap? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!