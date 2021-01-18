Hitman 3 Launch Trailer Released

✖

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has today released the launch trailer for the upcoming assassination video game. The title, which is scheduled to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and even Nintendo Switch later this week, sees Agent 47 back in action once again for the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy of video games. As with most launch trailers, it's basically a montage of various gameplay moments set to a killer soundtrack.

You can check out the new launch trailer for Hitman 3 for yourself below:

Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional in HITMAN 3 for the most important contracts of his entire career. This is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. HITMAN 3 launches 20 January. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/TKMXc67aVy pic.twitter.com/kLSYsti36A — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) January 18, 2021

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," the developer said of the new title when it was first announced. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

As noted above, Hitman 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC later this week on January 20th. The video game will also release for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. In addition to completely new stages, players will also be able to import locations from the two previous World of Assassination games, Hitman and Hitman 2. That means there will be over 20 possible locations within the video game with all of Hitman 3's next-gen improvements baked in. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the new Hitman 3 launch trailer? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!