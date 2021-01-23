Hitman 3 Reportedly Runs Better on Xbox Series X Than PS5

✖

Hitman 3 is arguably the first major video game that has been released in 2021 and it has arrived on nearly every major platform that’s available. If you’re looking to pick the game up for yourself though and are wondering which version is the best, well, it seems like we might have our answer.

According to a new report from Digital Foundry (via Eurogamer), the Xbox Series X iteration of Hitman 3 might be the best of the bunch. This deduction has come about after extensive testing of the game across all next-gen platforms. As a whole, the PS5 and XSX iterations of Hitman 3 can perform at a consistent 60 frames per second with rarely any dips occurring. In terms of resolution, though, Xbox Series X is able to run at a native 4K while PS5 sits at 1800p.

The Xbox Series X has a leg up on the PS5 in another area, too. Apparently, the next-gen Xbox is able to utilize high-quality shadows in Hitman 3, making things looks just that much better and more detailed. By comparison, the PS5 only uses these shadows at a medium setting. The difference is negligible, but it's worth pointing out.

Even if one next-gen platform technically has the edge in terms of visuals, Hitman 3 generally looks fantastic across all consoles. I can verify this myself as I have been playing on both PC and PS5 and haven't found the graphics lacking in the slightest. Even if the Xbox Series X is the best console to play Hitman 3 on, you're likely not going to be disappointed with the game no matter where you experience it.

Hitman 3 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. In addition, a cloud iteration of the game is also playable on Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to learn more about Hitman 3, you can also read our review right here.

Have you picked up Hitman 3 for yourself yet? If so, be sure to let me know how you’re liking it so far either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.