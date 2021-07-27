Hitman 3: Season of Lust Update Adds New Contract, Event, and More

✖

Hitman 3 got a new update on Tuesday to kick off what IO Interactive calls the “Season of Lust” which brings new premium content for players who got the Seven Deadly Sins expansion. Whether you did or didn’t opt into that content, the rest of the update includes more for everyone including an event and some new weapons to collect. All of this and more was detailed in IO Interactive’s patch notes for the update.

The main attraction of the Season of Lust update is the new contract available to those who own the Seven Deadly Sins expansion. Included in Act 4: Lust is a contract which tasks players with discovering who their secret admirer is with the admirer randomized each time you take on the contract to keep players guessing.

The Season of Lust starts today in @HITMAN 3! Server maintenance and a patch are inbound to prepare the game for new content, including the Dartmoor Garden Show! Full patch notes are here: 📰 https://t.co/ct87yTdACE pic.twitter.com/r0GjLr4g4n — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) July 27, 2021

“This new content includes the Lust Assignation Escalation, a unique one-stage contract that tasks you with hunting down safes and blowing them open (alternatively, keys are available) to collect intel on a secret admirer,” IO Interactive said. “Collect the clues and observe everyone on the dancefloor to identify the secret admirer and the Pretenders. Each time you start the contract, the admirer will be randomly selected to make each playthrough different and put all of your sleuthing skills to the test.”

For completing this assignment, you get the Scarlet Suit cosmetic, a remote-activated explosive called “The Serpent’s Bite,” and a crossbow called “The Serpent’s Tongue” which blinds enemies.

Regardless of if you have access to premium content or not, you’ll be able to check out the Dartmoor Garden Show which serves as a new event for players to experience.

“The Dartmoor Garden Show will play out as a three stage Escalation on your first playthrough, where a client and accomplice are randomly assigned, meaning that the winner of the Garden Show (which is based just as much on who is alive to claim the prize, as it is based on the quality of the gardens) will be different each time,” IO Interactive said. “Once you’ve completed all three stages once, you’ll unlock the Summer Sightseeing Suit, the perfect companion for your future playthroughs.”

You’ll also get the “Deterministic Mode” option when you beat the event which will let you decide who should be left alive to win the garden show prize. “Contracts Mode” will also be unlocked which will let you put Contracts out on the NPCs of your choosing.

The update also adds two different weapons to unlock: The SMG Raptor created by RubyRude and the ICA 19 Goldballer. The first is unlocked by earning 50 Featured Contract completions while the second is earned by completing the “Untouchable” campaign mission.

Hitman 3’s new update should now be available across all platforms, and you can read through the full patch notes here.