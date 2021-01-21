Hitman 3: How to Unlock the Secret Ending

✖

Hitman 3 is this week’s most noteworthy video game release and if you’re someone who thinks you may have already seen all that it has to offer, well, think again. Even though beating every level in the game once and seeing the story through to its conclusion might not take very long, there is a secret ending available for those willing to be just a little bit more patient in the game’s final section. Fortunately, if you’re looking to unlock this ending for yourself, the process isn’t too difficult.

To acquire the secret ending in Hitman 3, all you need to do is play through the game’s final area, Carpathian Mountains, like normal. Once you reach the final section, which results in a confrontation between Agent 47 and the game’s main baddie, Arthur Edwards. From here, you’ll be given a few tools in the room to take down Edwards. One of these is a syringe that won’t kill the person injected with it, but will instead wipe their memory clean. Pick this object up.

Once you have the syringe, what you’re going to want to do is simply wait. While you might get carried away in the moment and move to inject Edwards with the substance, if you wait for about a minute a different prompt will appear. Edwards will then tell Agent 47 to instead use the syringe on himself. Even though this might not seem like a smart idea, you’ll want to follow Edwards’ advice and use the serum on yourself.

From this point on, you’re all done! The secret ending will play out and will be quite familiar to those who have been playing through the Hitman series from the beginning back in the early 2000s. Agent 47 will wake up in a padded cell that is quite similar to the one he wakes up in at the beginning of the original Hitman game. Basically, this ending, despite being a bit harrowing, brings the series back full circle, which is pretty cool.

It remains to be seen if developer IO Interactive will return to Hitman any time in the future, but if not, this is a novel secret ending to leave the series on for now. If you're looking to pick up the most recent entry in the franchise, you can do so right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.

