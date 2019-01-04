‘Hitman HD Enhanced Collection’ Announced For PS4 and Xbox One

Back in November, it leaked that Hitman: Blood Money and Hitman: Absolution were coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, after both games were rated for the current-gen systems in Europe.

Fast-forward to today, and developer IO Interactive has announced the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Further, the independent developer not only confirmed the two games were coming as one package to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but revealed they will be doing so quite soon on January 11, which is just next week.

☑️ Blood Money + Absolution HITMAN HD Enhanced Collection January 11th, 2019. pic.twitter.com/ymTrjAeB1Z — HITMAN 2 (@Hitman) January 4, 2019

As you can see from the above tweet, the “HD Enhanced Collection” will come with all the bells and whistles you’d expect: 4K and 60 FPS support, improved controls and back-end tech, and of course a whole lot of killing.

According to IO Interactive, the remasters of the two games properly bring the titles to the standards of 2019. This isn’t to say they will look like brand-new 2019 games. They aren’t remakes. But they run and look much better than their original versions, courtesy of modern tech.

The Danish developer highlights the following features:

4K visuals at 60 frames per second

Increased texture resolution

Upgraded texture formats

Super-sampling

Upscale support

Heightened shadow map and mirror resolutions

Improved lighting

Updated controls for a more fluid experience

For those that don’t know: Hitman Absolution released back in 2012 via the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360. Depending on the platform, it garnered high 70s to low 80s on Metacritic, and was seen by many as one of the weaker installments in the series at the time. However, it did still have its fans.

Meanwhile, Hitman: Blood Money debuted back in 2006 via the PS2, PC, Xbox, and Xbox 360. Upon launch, the game landed at 82 on Metacritic, and cultivated quite the hardcore following. To date, it is often referred to as the best Hitman game, at least of the older style Hitman games.

At the moment of publishing this, it’s unclear how much Hitman HD Enhanced Collection will cost, but it will presumably not be a full $60. Further, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch release or any indication that one will ever come.