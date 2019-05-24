Hitman Movie Was a “Pile of S**t,” Says Timothy Olyphant

Some of you may remember that there was a film adaptation of the popular Hitman franchise that premiered back in 2007. Deadwood and Justified star Timothy Olyphant stepped into the role of the suit-wearing, barcode-branded assassin Agent 47, and while it may not have been the absolute worst movie in history, it certainly suffered from the dreaded curse that seems to plague film adaptations of video games. As it turns out, Olyphant himself isn’t the biggest fan of the Hitman movie himself, even going as far as calling it a “pile of s**t.”

Rolling Stone recently caught up with the actor to talk about many things, including his return to make Deadwood: The Movie, which is set to arrive on HBO next week, and why he ended up taking a few roles that maybe he wasn’t particularly thrilled about. One of these roles happened to be Agent 47 in the Hitman movie. What appears to be the only reason he took the role as well as the bad guy in Live Free or Die Hard is because he had just bought an expensive house, which he did just before Deadwood was cancelled.

“Those experiences were equally valuable,” Olyphant said. “Oddly enough, those kinds of experiences, perhaps arguably more valuable than these. You know? Find yourself bald in Bulgaria doing some pile of s**t, that will get you up a little earlier in the morning and make you work a little harder.”

And there you have it, it was all in attempt to ensure he didn’t lose the home he had just purchased. Of course, after making the apparent “pile of s**t,” the actor would go on to star in one of the best TV crime dramas in recent memory. As for Deadwood: The Movie, Olyphant will be reprising his role as Seth Bullock alongside Ian McShane, Robin Weigert, Brad Dourif, and more. The film is set to premiere on HBO on Friday, May 31st.

