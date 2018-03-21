Hitman: Limited-Time ‘Spring Pack’ Includes Sapienza Level for Free

Hitman was one of the best surprises I’ve had in all of my years of gaming. From the very first episode in Paris I was hooked by this dangerous, sandbox-style playground. For a while now, players have been able to download the prologue to Hitman and play the first couple of missions for free, but this morning, io interactive announced that it’s making what is commonly held to be the best Hitman level ever created, Sapienza, completely free for anyone until April 3. Check out the announcement trailer above!

“The HITMAN Spring Pack is a completely FREE download for anyone on PC, PS4 or Xbox One and includes the entire Sapienza location (Episode 2). You’ll get the main story mission, ‘World of Tomorrow’, 20 levels of Mastery (including weapon and item unlocks), more than 100 challenges, 7 achievements/trophies and ALL of the Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and Featured Contracts that we’ve released for Sapienza. On top of all that, any Elusive Targets that are re-activated in Sapienza will also be playable through the Spring Pack.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You guys have no idea what a fantastic gift this is! The Hitman formula has never been more enticing than it is in this game. The first time you beat a mission is when it truly opens up, as you start discovering alternate spawn points, starting costumes, weapon stashes, and additional targets and challenges. You’re getting all of that, and all of your progress will carry over to the full version of the game if you decide to upgrade (and you should). Here’s everything that has been made free for players:

ICA Facility Location

2 story missions

2 Escalation Contracts

40+ Challenges

17 achievements / Trophies

Sapienza Location

‘World of Tomorrow’ story mission

12 Escalation Contracts

20 levels of Sapienza Mastery (including 6 gear/weapon unlocks)

120+ Challenges

7 achievements / Trophies

Master Sniper Challenge Pack (rewards Jaeger 7 Covert Sniper Rifle)

Plumber’s Apprentice Challenge Pack (rewards Claw Hammer melee weapon)

Professional Difficulty Level for Sapienza

Future Re-activated Elusive Targets in Sapienza

I can’t stress this enough: you need to go to your console or platform of choice, and download this ASAP. Even if you know you won’t have time to play this for another month or two, download it now so you don’t miss out on the gift. You’ll thank me later.