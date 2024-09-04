Hogwarts Legacy 2 Deemed "One of the Biggest Priorities" for WB Games

WB Games says it's placing a major focus on creating a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy following the game's massive success. By most accounts, it has been a rough year for WB Games. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched at the beginning of 2024 and was a failure both commercially and critically. Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy was the exact opposite as the open-world title was 2023's best-selling video game overall. Naturally, those in charge at WB Games are now looking to find more success with the IP and are preparing to double down on it in a big way.

As reported by THR, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Weidenfels made new comments today at the Bank of America conference that touched on Hogwarts Legacy and its future. Weidenfels didn't say much about what a Hogwarts Legacy 2 might look like, but he made clear that a sequel to the game will certainly be happening. He also happened to mention Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and how its underperformance has put stress on WB Games.

"It is, just like the film business, a hit-driven business," Weidenfels said of the gaming industry. "Obviously a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple years down the road."

As Weidenfels states, even if Hogwarts Legacy 2 is being planned right now, it will take multiple years for the game to launch. This is the nature of AAA game development as a whole as video games take longer and are more expensive to make than ever. Given that WB now knows it has a massive audience with Hogwarts Legacy, though, it's likely that the sequel will receive a hefty injection of money so that it can be a massive step up compared to its predecessor.

In the near term, WB Games just released a new Harry Potter video game this week. Available now, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a new multiplayer-focused title that centers around the wizarding sport of Quidditch. The game is playable across nearly every current and last-gen platform and is also downloadable for "free" as part of the PlayStation Plus lineup for September 2024.