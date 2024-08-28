PlayStation Plus Games for September 2024 Revealed, Headlined by Quidditch Champions

Sony has announced the round of new free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of September 2024. Over the course of August, PS Plus members have been able to snag LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as part of their subscription. Currently, this trio of titles will remain available until next week on September 3rd at which point they’ll be swapped out by three new games that are joining the platform.

As expected, the biggest addition to PS Plus in September is that of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Sony and publisher WB Games announced back in June that Quidditch Champions would be releasing in early September, and when it did, it would launch directly onto PS Plus. By all accounts, this is one of the most notable arrivals on PlayStation Plus in the entirety of 2024 as the service hasn’t received any other day-one titles of this stature.

Outside of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, the other games landing on PS Plus for September are also a pretty big deal. MLB The Show 24 will also be hitting the service less than six months after its release earlier in 2024. Rounding out the lineup will then be Little Nightmares 2, which is perfect for those looking to get into the Halloween spirit a bit earlier. All in all, these titles on PS Plus will be available to snag from September 3rd until October 1st.

To learn more about all of these games coming to PlayStation Plus in September, you can get a look at trailers and official descriptions for all of them below.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

“Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.”

MLB The Show 24

“Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show.”

Little Nightmares 2

“Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?”