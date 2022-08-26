Hogwarts Legacy Boycott Addressed by WB Games Boss

The head of Warner Bros. Games has spoken out about a potential Hogwarts Legacy boycott. Hogwarts Legacy has been a subject of controversy for quite some time now. The highly anticipated Harry Potter game takes place about 100 years before Potter's arrival at the wizarding school. It is largely expected to be its own story and help flesh out the world created by author J.K. Rowling. While all of that sounds well and good, the controversy revolves around Rowling's personal opinions and politics, namely her views on transgender people. Although Rowling isn't directly involved with the development of the game, she is expected to earn royalties from the game's sales as she is the creator of the franchise.

Due to this, some people have been vocally against Hogwarts Legacy and have stated they won't be purchasing the game if Rowling benefits from it. Given Hogwarts Legacy won't release until 2023, it's hard to say how much of an impact this will have on the game right now. However, Warner Bros. Games head David Haddad was asked about a potential boycott in an interview with Axios. Haddad noted the team is hard at work on the game and it wants to make a game for people who love the Potter world.

"We're going to stay very focused on the game that we built and the great job that Avalanche Studios has done," said Haddad. "We want everybody that loves this world and loves these stories and loves these characters."

A new gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was recently revealed, offering a new glimpse at what fans can expect from the highly anticipated game. It's expected to be a major release for WB Games, a publisher that is doing incredibly well in the wake of the WB Discovery merger. Warner Bros. Games recently confirmed it hasn't canceled any games since the merger and is profitable, despite the ongoing slaughter of projects at HBO Max.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 23rd, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.