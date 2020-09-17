Hogwarts Legacy Developer Comments on J.K. Rowling's Involvement With New Harry Potter Game

✖

Yesterday, WB Games revealed Hogwarts Legacy, a new open-world RPG set in the world of Harry Potter for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And as you would expect, it's drawn a ton of attention and generated just as much hype. In fact, it's the most watch PS5 game trailer from yesterday's PS5 showcase, which includes games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War 2, and Final Fantasy 16. In other words, people are excited for the game, however, many are also wondering what involvement J.K. Rowling -- the author of the series -- has.

Addressing this, WB Games has confirmed that this is not a new story from the famed and controversial author. In fact, Rowling isn't "directly" involved with the game at all.

"J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World," said WB Games. "This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Continuing you this thread, WB Games confirmed that the game is not a direct adaptation of the book or the films, though it will be firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe. WB Games notes the title will "remain true to J.K. Rowling's original work," however, the dev team will also "chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world."

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can read more about the cross-gen game:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic."