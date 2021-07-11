Hogwarts Legacy Writer Teases New Details With Dark Wizards

✖

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG which takes place in the world of Harry Potter, was originally supposed to release this year. Sadly, WB Games ended up delaying the title at the start of this year, which has since led to virtually no new information about the project. And while we might have to keep waiting a bit longer to see anything new in an official capacity, one writer on Hogwarts Legacy has recently teased that those looking to use dark magic in the game could possibly take things in a morbid direction.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, DC Allen, who is a writer on Hogwarts Legacy, seemed to suggest that players might be able to use some of the darkest magic in the wizarding world. Specifically, Allen was asked about whether or not killing would be present in the game. While not outright answering this question, Allen said that the age rating that Hogwarts Legacy will seemingly be receiving should allow for murder, as long as it isn't too gruesome. Allen went on to say that the game will specifically see "a lot of evil occurring in the wizarding world."

Are they not allowed to kill in 16+ games? I feel like you could fully kill bad guys in Horizon Zero Dawn, it just wasn't bloody.

I don't think I can answer your question directly but in the trailer you can see there is a lot of evil occurring in the wizarding world. — DCAllen (@DCAllen7) July 6, 2021

This is notable because many fans have long been wondering whether or not Hogwarts Legacy would allow players to kill others in the game. Specifically, the "Killing Curse" that is known as Avada Kedavra hasn't been confirmed to be present in the title just yet. However, if Allen's message here is an indicator, perhaps this spell is one that players could obtain and use for themselves. Then again, there's also the chance that all of the potential death that could be present in the game might just come from the antagonists. Only time will tell.

For now, all we know for certain about Hogwarts Legacy is that it's slated to release in an undetermined window in 2022. Whenever it does arrive, it will be releasing across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

