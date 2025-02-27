Hogwarts Legacy Gets New PC Update, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Hogwarts Legacy. That’s usually cause for excitement, but console fans should temper their expectations, as this update is solely focused on the PC version of the game. Fortunately, it’s not like there’s any new content or anything; the developers were instead focused on resolving some pesky issues that appeared after PC modding was added. That means most of the focus this time is on issues that relate to mods, but there are also improvements to the game’s overall stability and performance, as well. These kinds of updates tend to be on the boring side for most players, but if you’ve been experiencing issues in Hogwarts Legacy, you might be happy to see what the developers have been up to.

Since the new patch was just released, players will have to see for themselves just how much the experience has been improved. From the full list of patch notes, it looks like there are a lot of things that have been resolved in Hogwarts Legacy this time around. Of course, it’s not unusual for new bugs to crop up when updates like these are released, so we’ll have to wait and see what the game’s community thinks. Full patch notes from the official Hogwarts Legacy website can be found below.

PATCH OVERVIEW

Localization Resolved download progress counter on mod cars misaligned in Japanese General localization support

UI Resolved KBM prompt missing from “Favorite” and “Install” options Resolved not being able to open privacy policy and terms of service Resolved placeholder text for Switch Pro controller inputs – HL-21944 Resolved mod description flickering when changing resolutions in window mode Resolved customizable wands not triggering correctly Resolved “Enable Mods” not working correctly when navigating away Resolved new gear default being costume only Resolved the update required icon not appearing correctly Resolved icon missing to indicate a reload and/or update to a mod Resolved wand replacement mods listing in opposite order Resolved prompt to restart game for updating mods not popping up Resolved debug code being displayed in save name when playing mod mission Resolved text being cut off or unaligned using more than 109 characters Resolved mod save file having wrong exclamation mark Resolved category icons in detail page might appear duplicated Resolved mods not remaining updated after exiting details page Resolved save confirmation text being inconsistent Resolved “No Connection” text overlapping menus when offline Resolved user not being able to unselect report option Resolved “Update” prompt remaining displayed while updating mod Resolved Q and E keys in the mod menu not cycling to the other side Resolved blue and red indicators appearing correctly without to hover over list Resolved category icon spinning after updating is completed for a mod Resolved not being able to adjust ratings on a mod Resolved clicking on “Recent Project” restating the engine and disconnecting from CurseForge Resolved mod and CurseForge image logo requirements being different Resolved error messages when uploading mods without required fields not being clear Resolved maximum number of characters being different in various areas Resolve maximum number of characters in mod’s description exceeding the creator kit causing text to not display properly on CurseForge Resolved transparency of featured mods and arrow at the bottom of the screen not updating when scrolling page with a controller Resolved the number of ratings being cut off when reaching a 1000 or more Resolved some mods displaying small, light blue font in the mods details Resolved long mod names not being displayed over two lines on their cards Implemented a pop-up dialog to show if the game crashes do to detection of Nexus or similar mod previously in use

Gameplay Resolved custom fast travels not working Resolved ‘Third Time’s a Charm’ not being able to be unlocked Resolved silent restart failing with mods Resolved moth picture frame image in mod being replaced with a placeholder Resolved basic attack leaving blank impacts on hit surfaces

Stability/Performance Resolved General Creator Kit support Implementation of extended Nvidia frame generation features Implementation of intel’s frame generation features (XeFG) Resolved crash when talking to Olivander with the any wand mod installed Resolved crash occurring when walking through Ancient Magic gate

Miscellaneous General text adjustments Resolved long names causing underscores to vanish Resolved grammar issues in mods Resolved file path being displayed incorrectly Resolved scrolling down with mouse vs controller have different results Updated the feature image on the Discovery page



Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit Build Version – 1344202

Developer notes – This patch provides bug fixes for the Creator Kit.

Patch Overview:

Editor Resolved Dungeon entrance blueprint disappearing when changing mod and entering a different level Resolved mods replacing blueprints



