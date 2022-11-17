Hogwarts Legacy Director Confirms Big Unexpected Feature

A director on the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has seemingly confirmed a big and unexpected feature. The news specifically comes the way of game director Alan Tew. According to Tew, players will be able to make an impact on the world around them through different choices and interactions. How fleshed out this will be, remains to be seen, but it's apparently extensive enough that the game has more than one ending.

Why is this unexpected? Well, because the trophies of the PlayStation version recently leaked and there was only a single trophy for a single ending. Typically, if a game has different or varied endings, there are different trophies attached to these different endings. Because there's no mention of varied endings in the trophy list of the game, many assumed there would only be a single ending, but Tew's words suggest otherwise.

"Different interactions with different characters can also offer different choice points for the player, and then some of those things can affect things game-wide; some of these affect characters' lives, the ending of the game," said Tew.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of what Tew had to say about the matter. How pronounced and consequential this will all be, remains to be seen. It could end up being inconsequential, but for now, the new tidbit has many fans excited.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. It is currently scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."