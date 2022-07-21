Hogwarts Legacy Video Shows Off New Part of Hogwarts

A new Hogwarts Legacy video has given Harry Potter a new and more detailed look at a new part of Hogwarts or, more specifically, the North Tower. The new video, which is short, comes the way of the game's official Twitter account and runs at 21 seconds. Unfortunately, and much to the disappointment of many players, it does not come alongside any release information. The Harry Potter game is slated to release sometime this year, and that's all we still know.

The North Tower -- also known as the Divination Tower -- is connected to the rest of the castle via the Divination corridor, hence why it's sometimes called the Divination Tower. Naturally, this is where the Divination Classroom and the Divination professor, Professor Sybil Trelawney, are located. That said, the events of the game are set long before the events of the books and movies, so players will not find Trelawney there. In fact, for all we know, the tower is used for something completely different, though this seems unlikely.

Below, you can check out the brief video for yourself, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide sometime this year via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Early data suggests it's going to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."