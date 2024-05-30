Hogwarts Legacy Gives Harry Potter Fans Early Look at Summer Update

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software announced previously plans for an update to be released in the summer, and this week, the studio offered a more detailed preview of what's included in that update. A photo mode is on the way as are some glasses that'll look quite familiar to Harry Potter fans as they're modeled after the ones that Harry himself wore early on in the Harry Potter movies. Best of all, the Hogwarts Legacy summer update finally got a release date, too, with the summer update scheduled to be released next week on June 6th in the midst of all the summer gaming events.

As far as new features go, the photo mode is the highlight with the option to reset talent points being the other main feature added in this update. The rest of the content planned consists of some cosmetics, recipes, and the full release of the Haunted Hogsmeade quest which has so far been exclusive to the PlayStation platform.

Avalanche Software said previously that the exclusive quest would eventually come to other platforms as well which didn't go over quite as well with PlayStation owners at the time, but it's hard to be annoyed at that part of the update since the quest is coming to other platforms around a year and four months after Hogwarts Legacy released. The Onyx Hippogriff mount which was previously exclusive to those who preordered the game will also be made available to everyone regardless of whether they preordered the game or not.

Aside from those features, the rest of the update consists of players getting the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe, an Azkaban-themed outfit, and the Lavender Borealis Broom. The glasses shown in the top-right of the image above are not so subtlety called "The Glasses That Lived" and will help in making your character look like Harry Potter if that's been your goal for Hogwarts Legacy.

These are the main components of the summer update for Hogwarts Legacy, but we'll most likely see a few smaller things as well once the patch notes for the update drop. The Hogwarts Legacy summer update releases on June 6th, so expect those notes around that time.