New Look at Among Us Animated Series Coming Soon

Over the last few months, developer InnerSloth has revealed a handful of details about the Among Us animated series. We already know a lot of the voice talent that will be appearing in the series, and we've also gotten a first look at an image from the show. It appears we won't have much longer until we learn more about the series, as Geoff Keighley revealed on Twitter that a "sneak peek" at the animated series will be shown next week at Summer Game Fest.

When Will the Among Us Sneak Peek be Released?

Summer Game Fest will take place on Friday, June 7th at 3 p.m. PT. The show will be streamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. From Keighley's phrasing, it sounds like this could be the first teaser trailer for Among Us, but there's no way of knowing for sure just yet. It's also possible we could get something like a release window for the show, or a little more insight into the storyline. At this point, that's all just speculation, and it's worth noting that we have no idea when this sneak peek will be shown during Summer Game Fest; Keighley's events tend to run pretty long. If the sneak peek doesn't get shown until later in the evening, hopefully the wait will be worth it for Among Us fans!

What We Know About The Among Us Animated Series

Among Us is an upcoming animated series created by Owen Dennis (Infinity Train), and based on the popular video game. The series is being developed by CBS, with animation by Titmouse (Star Trek: Lower Decks). The show's cast will include Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Kimiko Glenn, Liv Hewson, Debra Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Phil LaMarr, and Wayne Knight.

The Among Us video game doesn't have much in terms of a storyline, but the concept centers around social deception, with players forced to guess who among them is the Impostor. A show that plays up on the whodunnit element could keep viewers guessing, and it would work well if it leans into the humor and absurdity that the game is known for. With a sneak peek of the series just over a week away, we should have a much better idea of what to expect from the show very soon.

Are you excited for the Among Us animated series? Do you plan on checking out Summer Game Fest next week?