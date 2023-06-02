Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes Reveal Everything New With June 2 Update

A new Hogwarts Legacy update has been released today on all platforms, which is to say, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Avalanche Software has provided patch notes that not only reveal, but detail everything the June 2 update has done to the game. Unfortunately, the update -- which is the game's sixth update so far -- does not have any new conntent nor does it add any new features. In fact, there's not a single change that is all that significant, however, all the smaller changes and fixes add up to noticeably improve the game for many.

Unfortunately, while we have the patch notes -- which can be viewed below -- we do not have any information about the file size of the update on any given platform, which means we can't offer any concrete insight into how long it may take to download.

Below, you can check out the patch notes, which Avalanche Software divided into two sections. More specifically, there are patch notes specific to PS4 and Xbox One version of the gameand patch notes specific to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC version of the game.

PS4/XBOX ONE -- PATCH NOTES

Bug Fixes:

General

Gameplay

Missions



Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659





Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual





Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745





Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests



Doors



Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance





Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it



Cinematics



Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC's in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594





Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic





Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594



NPC



Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton



Avatar



Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot



VFX



Resolved Professor Hecat's apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event



Achievements/Trophies



Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements





Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917

UI

Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names



Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed



Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear



Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game



Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880



Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen

Save Game

Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows



Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point.



Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance

Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut



Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking



Resolved memory optimization



Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts



Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game



Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern



Resolved crash with light probes



Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game



Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading



Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions



Resolved crash related to foliage



Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame



Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames

Miscellaneous

Update to game credits



Resolved extra collision issue on spiral stair case pillar leading to the map chamber



Resolved visible banding with weather decals



Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival

df

PS5/PC/XBOX SERIES X -- PATCH NOTES

Gameplay

Missions



Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745





Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745



Cinematics



Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594



Avatar



Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot



Achievements/Trophies



Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching





Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available





Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917





Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673





Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements

UI

Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names



Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed



Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880



Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing



Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen

Save Game

Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point



Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659



Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save



Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance

Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames



Optimization to overall lighting



Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading



Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions



Resolved crash related to foliage



Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game



Resolved a crash related to in game beacons



Resolved memory optimization



Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game



Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game



Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts

Miscellaneous

Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons



Update to game credits

PC

Performance

Resolved crash VRAM memory leaking HL-313



Update to latest NVIDIA Streamline SDK

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. A Nintendo Switch version of the game still has not been released but this is scheduled to change on November 14.