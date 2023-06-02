Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes Reveal Everything New With June 2 Update
A new Hogwarts Legacy update has been released today on all platforms, which is to say, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Avalanche Software has provided patch notes that not only reveal, but detail everything the June 2 update has done to the game. Unfortunately, the update -- which is the game's sixth update so far -- does not have any new conntent nor does it add any new features. In fact, there's not a single change that is all that significant, however, all the smaller changes and fixes add up to noticeably improve the game for many.
Unfortunately, while we have the patch notes -- which can be viewed below -- we do not have any information about the file size of the update on any given platform, which means we can't offer any concrete insight into how long it may take to download.
Below, you can check out the patch notes, which Avalanche Software divided into two sections. More specifically, there are patch notes specific to PS4 and Xbox One version of the gameand patch notes specific to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC version of the game.
PS4/XBOX ONE -- PATCH NOTES
Bug Fixes:
General
- Gameplay
- Missions
- Resolved the player can permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai after using a manual saving during a mission HL-12659
- Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual
- Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745
- Optimization triggering multiple auto-save requests
- Doors
- Resolved visual issues of door of the vault looking open from a far distance
- Resolved the avatar falling from the balcony when using prompt to open the door away from it
- Cinematics
- Resolved issue with the avatar and companion NPC's in cinematics having their wands swapped for a generic one HL-11594
- Resolved Fig flickering away at the end of the first cinematic
- Resolved characters using generic NPC wands instead of their unique wands HL-11594
- NPC
- Resolved student NPCs standing in air in the courtyard after completing the tour with Everett Clopton
- Avatar
- Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot
- VFX
- Resolved Professor Hecat's apparate VFX is missing during a scripted event
- Achievements/Trophies
- Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements
- Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917
- UI
- Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
- Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed
- Resolved untracking missions in-game do not update their icons and/or disappear
- Resolved opening the map has a chance in softlocking the game
- Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880
- Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen
- Save Game
- Resolved save issue with Deathly Hallows
- Resolved restarting a manual save places Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point.
- Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
- Performance
- Resolved world unloading when the avatar stands at the top of the staircase near the Beast Hut
- Resolved the PS4 memory allocator being more robust and thread crashes after soaking
- Resolved memory optimization
- Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
- Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game
- Resolved avatar falling out of world due to missing rocks at Coastal Cavern
- Resolved crash with light probes
- Resolved crash when opening ornate chests in the game
- Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
- Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
- Resolved crash related to foliage
- Resolved crash fast traveling from Central Hall to Forbidden Forest floo flame
- Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using Floo Flames
- Miscellaneous
- Update to game credits
- Resolved extra collision issue on spiral stair case pillar leading to the map chamber
- Resolved visible banding with weather decals
- Resolved several metal assets looking completely black in the last room of the Percival
PS5/PC/XBOX SERIES X -- PATCH NOTES
- Gameplay
- Missions
- Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745
- Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745
- Cinematics
- Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594
- Avatar
- Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot
- Achievements/Trophies
- Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching
- Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available
- Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917
- Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673
- Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements
- UI
- Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
- Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed
- Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880
- Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing
- Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen
- Save Game
- Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point
- Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659
- Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save
- Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
- Performance
- Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames
- Optimization to overall lighting
- Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
- Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
- Resolved crash related to foliage
- Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game
- Resolved a crash related to in game beacons
- Resolved memory optimization
- Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game
- Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game
- Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
- Miscellaneous
- Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons
- Update to game credits
PC
- Performance
- Resolved crash VRAM memory leaking HL-313
- Update to latest NVIDIA Streamline SDK
Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. A Nintendo Switch version of the game still has not been released but this is scheduled to change on November 14.