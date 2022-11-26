Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Ancestor of Iconic Character

Hogwarts Legacy takes place long before the events of the books and movies and thus no one in the books or movies is in the game. For example, Ron Weasley isn't in the game. He's not even close to being born yet. However, there is a Weasley in the game. Not only has a new video confirmed this but shown our first look at the character who, as you would expect, has red hair. Unfortunately, it's not a very detailed look at the character and what role this character plays is not divulged.

Where things get odd though is the character, Hector Weasley, appears to be the same character as Hector Jenkins. As Twitter user Eugune the Magical points out on Twitter, there is a Hector Jenkins shown in previous and official marketing material for the game. However, in a recent behind-the-scenes video the same character appears to be called Hector Weasley.

For now, it's unclear what is going on, but this appears to be our first look at a Weasley character. As you may remember, Avalanche Software previously teased we'd see "a Weasley or two," but until now, we hadn't actually seen the characters in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. How many Weasleys it has, remains to be seen.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. "Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."