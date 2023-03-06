Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Release Date Delayed

Hogwarts Legacy has been out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few weeks, but it's yet to come to PS4 and Xbox One. Originally, the plan was for these versions was for them to release on April 4, 2023. This is no longer the plan. Developer Avalanche Software and published WB Games have announced via the game's official Twitter account that these versions have been delayed. Thankfully, the delay is only to May 5 and thankfully for those on Nintendo Switch, this version seems unaffected, at least so far, as its July 25 date remains intact.

"We're overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe," reads the announcement. "The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023."

It remains to be seen how the game will run on PS4 and Xbox One, as the consoles aren't getting any younger and the game is quite technically demanding. What we assume is going to happen is a lot more loading screens will be added to break up the game's impressive and seamless open world.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At the aforementioned dates, the game will also become available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."