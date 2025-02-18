Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Prompts New Conspiracy Theories

Thanks to the latest update on the highly-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, a swan song might be in motion. Team Cherry’s sequel to the acclaimed Metroidvania has been on everyone’s radars for six years, with each year gaining more and more support (and skepticism) about the eventual release of Silksong. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any updates from Team Cherry on the project since 2023, with news of a delay hitting the game, pushing progress to 2024. Rumors have been ongoing for Silksong, as many take to social media to express their relentless optimism each time a major gaming presentation occurs. To this extent, Nintendo has perhaps given Hollow Knight fans a bittersweet morsel to gnaw on for now, whether that be a good or bad thing.

As of today, Hollow Knight: Silksong is nowhere to be found on the Nintendo eShop. Those who had the title on their wishlist will not be able to see the video game there nor find the sequel in the search bar. Even if you attempt to search Hollow Knight: Silksong on Google and click on the Nintendo page, an error will pop up saying that the page is not found. This is a pretty devastating update because when titles don’t have landing pages, it typically alludes to the possibility that the project has been canceled or has been shelved for the time being. These are assumptions, so no need to jump to conclusions.

Where some might see a sense of dread within this update, some Hollow Knight fans are crafting some conspiracy theories about the latest news. Reddit user Spoderman_72 prompted others to read into the update by saying, “Just checked my Nintendo and PlayStation wish lists as I do every morning to look for deals, and I noticed Silksong is gone. It was at the bottom of my Wishlist and I was so used seeing it there. We are kinda getting news with this one.”

One user predicts that the absence of Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Nintendo eShop is a sign that the game is now instead coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Another user named chillugar states, “Silksong’s development is like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. After making a great game with Hollow Knight, Team Cherry decided to try un-making a great game. They conjured Silksong into existence as a finished game and then started taking it apart piece by piece. That’s why we’re getting less and less news every year. The reveal trailer was a release trailer, which is why it was longer than the second trailer.”

Obviously, we can’t be sure of the current status of Hollow Knight: Silksong, but seeing how the PlayStation Store has also removed the rating for the game, it’s sad to see updates for the title have been more negative than positive. In any case, there is still hope that Silksong could potentially hit the market this year, but for now, take this information with cautious optimism.

