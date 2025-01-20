Hollow Knight: Silksong Dev Breaks Silence Amidst Release Date Questions

A member of the Hollow Knight: Silksong development team has broken the silence when it comes to questions about the game’s release date. Coming into 2025, Hollow Knight fans have been convinced that Silksong will finally see the light of day before the end of the year. These beliefs were only amplified further in recent days after some fans thought that those working on Silksong were teasing a new showing of the game on April 2nd at Nintendo’s upcoming Direct. And while this has since been stressed not to be the case, new word on Silksong’s arrival has now emerged.

In a brief message shared on X, Matthew Griffin, who works on marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, responded to one fan’s inquiry about the status of the title. The fan in question simply asked that someone from Team Cherry come forward and confirm that Silksong is still in the works. While this might seem like a bizarre request, the continued silence surrounding the Hollow Knight sequel has led some to believe that the project could have quietly been canceled. Griffin made sure to stress that this wasn’t accurate and promised fans that Silksong is still in the works and will launch one day in the future.

“Yes the game is real, progressing and will release,” Griffin said simply.

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

While Griffin’s statement is by no means a lengthy update, it does at least continue to reiterate to fans that Silksong isn’t dead. As of this coming month, it will have been six years since Silksong was first unveiled to the public. Since that time, a handful of additional trailers have come about, but the game hasn’t been seen since 2022. With this in mind, it’s likely that Team Cherry will re-emerge before long and share something new associated with Silksong.

For now, the only thing that continues to be known with certainty about Hollow Knight: Silksong is that it’s in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Given that the Nintendo Switch 2 is now on the horizon, it seems likely that Silksong could also eventually come to this platform. At the time of this writing, though, Team Cherry has yet to confirm that this will be the case.