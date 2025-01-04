These Metroidvania Games Are Keeping Me Busy Until Silksong

2024 is done, and 2025 is here, but I’m still left with the bitter disappointment that there is no Hollow Knight: Silksong release date. However, I refuse to remove my clown makeup and wig, because there is no way Hollow Knight: Silksong won’t be released in 2025. Right? Well me and thousands of fans have hope, as can be seen by the constant spamming of Silksong during any direct, showcase, or reveal. But while 2024 didn’t give me or fans Silksong, plenty of other incredible Metroidvanias were released, and these will definitely keep you occupied as they are doing for me before Hollow Knight: Silksong is released.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of PErisa: the lost crown boss fight.

The first Metroidvania I have to talk about is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. I admit, when I saw the first trailer and Ubisoft as the developer, I didn’t have much faith. But shortly into the game, my entire opinion changed. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown easily scores among my favorite Metroidvanias. While the platforming and puzzles are enjoyable, it’s the combat that truly shines here. There are numerous attack combos, power-ups, and more that make combat flow. This becomes crucial when facing bosses. While none were exceptionally difficult, they provided just enough challenge to make me sweat while still having fun.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown also has the greatest feature that should be a standard in Metroidvanias going forward: adding screenshots to mark locations on the map. As much as I play Metroidvanias, I’m notorious for forgetting things, so this feature is a real-time saver for me. Instead of trying to remember what each icon means and why I put it there, I can simply take a screenshot and know exactly why I saved that location on the map.

While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown didn’t hit the same high notes for me that Hollow Knight did, it’s a fantastic addition to the genre. Ubisoft has even released updates and DLC which will definitely bring me back to the game. The title goes on sale frequently or can be played for those with Ubisoft+. Anyone looking to fill the painful gap Silksong has left should pick up Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown because it is so worth your time. Keep an eye out for The Rogue Prince of Persia as well.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the mist homunculis.

Next on my list to check out is Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist. After playing Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knight and being pleasantly surprised, I couldn’t wait for the sequel. While the early access aspect of it turned me off initially, I took the plunge anyway and saw the upgrades Binary Haze Interactive put into its sequel. Each update brings new features and content and I can’t wait for the future. Its overwhelmingly positive review on Steam also shows the fans hope as well.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist uses a similar style to Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knight in which the protagonist uses companions to attack. This combines its Metroidvania gameplay with something similar to Pokémon, another series I love. Collecting each Homunculi not only expands your arsenal but also goes towards a sense of completion. Knowing when to use what companion becomes a sort of minigame, but there are some that are just so good you can use them throughout the whole game.

That said, the developer has announced all saved data will be wiped once they update Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist to its 1.0 version, so new players may want to hold off until the full release which the developer is aiming for January 23, 2025. Players can expect gorgeous visuals, an interesting world, and a beautiful soundtrack from the composer of the first game, Mili.

Nine Sols

Nine sols boss fight.

Any Metroidvania fan knew Nine Sols was going to appear on this list. From the moment I played its demo I was hooked. Right away I was in love with the visuals, instantly reminding me of Hollow Knight with a similar yet distinct hand-drawn feel. Combining that with the Asian fantasy Taopunk aesthetic and intriguing story, I was hooked.

The combat and exploration in Nine Sols are brutally challenging but in a fair way. Exploring is incredibly satisfying as the world is full of secrets and beautifully detailed. One aspect I enjoyed in particular was how alive the world felt thanks to NPCs. I love Hollow Knight, but sometimes it gets pretty lonely, which is obviously what Team Cherry was going for. RedCandleGames captures the same dark feel of Hollow Knight but puts an interesting twist on it.

While Hollow Knight is an obvious inspiration for Nine Sols, its combat is reminiscent of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Mastering the deflection is paramount to surviving and progression, especially when facing the numerous bosses. Even when I’d lose to the same boss time and time again, I knew it was my own fault and only became more determined to beat it. Nine Sols has some of the best combat of any Metroidvania and is a must play for fans of the genre.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Bo: path of the teal lotus boss fight.

Hand-drawn and Metroidvania go hand-in-hand because I’ve got another hand-drawn Metroidvania for you. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus bears a strong resemblance to Nine Sols and shares its high level of quality in combat, visuals, and exploration. Developer Squid Shock Studios also implements a papercraft feel to the game, making its aesthetic stand out even more. The whole game has a dreamlike quality to it that makes it stand out so much even with its hand-drawn style.

Combat and exploration are fantastic throughout Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus with the exception of one area that has been patched. It balances both aspects but does lean more heavily toward platforming in the latter half of the game. Still, I personally found the challenge exciting, and a nice departure in how many Metroidvanias focus on making combat the most challenging aspect.

That isn’t to say the combat is bad, because it’s really good. It feels like a give-and-take dance during boss fights. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus provides numerous tools and options throughout the game, but gives players a reliable move with the pogo jumping. Overall, I’d say the difficulty in Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is a bit more lenient than Hollow Knight or Nine Sols, but still enough to make the challenge enjoyable.

These are some of the standout Metroidvanias available to satiate your hunger for Hollow Knight: Silksong, but there are plenty more. Animal Well, Crypt Custodian, and Biomorph are just a few others. 2024 was an incredible year for the Metroidvania genre despite its lack of Silksong. Who knows if 2025 will finally give us a Silksong release (please) but you may as well check out these Metroidvanias because they deserve your attention.