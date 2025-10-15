Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Adds Support to DualSense Edge Controllers and Fixes a Frustrating Issue

Hollow Knight: Silksong launched last month to rave reviews and exceptional sales. The long-in-development roguelike from developer Team Cherry had a ton of hype to live up to, and it mostly did exactly that, giving fans another great experience to dive into. And while Silksong is filled with bugs by design, those are meant to be characters and enemies, not glitches and gameplay issues. Thankfully, Team Cherry is hard at work fixing the latter, dropping a new patch on October 13th, which addresses a few major problems, including a glaring controller issue that’s been plaguing everyone using that input method.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch 1.0.28891 isn’t a major one for Hollow Knight: Silksong, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t important. Anyone playing on a controller knows that Silksong has been having an issue with disconnects. Previously, if your controller disconnected in the middle of gameplay, Silksong would not pause. With a game as punishing as Hollow Knight, that’s a problem, and it led to countless deaths. Thankfully, this patch has corrected that issue, adding an automatic pause anytime your controller disconnects from your PC.

Of course, that’s only one of a handful of problems this patch fixes. It might be the biggest change, but it’s far from the only update waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong fans. Many of the major changes are controller-related. For example, the DualSense Edge controller is finally getting support, and several controllers should now work much better on Mac. Team Cherry also notes that it has several future fixes planned for controllers, so if you’re still struggling, rest assured knowing that the developers are working on it.

Outside of all the controller fixes, players can expect a few dozen bug fixes that range from a slight increase to Shard Dart and Cross Stitch damage to a soft-lock that could occur during the Grand Gate opening sequence. Team Cherry will undoubtedly continue to update Silksong over the next few months, so expect to see several of these smaller patches as we move forward.

You’ll find the full patch notes listed below.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Patch 1.0.28891 Notes

Added support for Dualsense Edge controllers.

Improved support for various controllers on Mac.

Game now pauses when the controller disconnects.

Fixed various smaller controller issues (more fixes to come in the future).

Fixed remaining instance of certain players getting stuck cursed while in the late game.

Fixed Curveclaw not reacting to Hunter down-stab.

Fixed rare instances of being able to air dash and double jump when not intended.

Fixed several out of bounds situations.

Fixed Pharlid Divers sometimes sliding on roofs after ambushing in certain scenes.

Fixed Eva Hunter Crest upgrades unintentionally clearing tool equips.

Fixed rare instances of Harpoon sometimes granting 2 Silk instead of 1.

Fixed Cogflies sometimes appearing from odd locations after scene transition and, in rare cases, having their active quantity reduced by 1.

Fixed Crafting Kits not increasing the damage of offensive blue tools (eg Sawtooth Circlet).

Slight increase to Sharp Dart and Cross Stitch damage.

Updated damage scaling on Rune Rage to match other Silk Skills.

Slight decrease to Thread Storm damage at higher needle levels.

Fixed Surgeon enemies sometimes pulling the hero out of bounds.

Fixed instances of some Spool Fragments being permanently missable if a player immediately quit after collecting the item.

Fixed Crust King Khann sometimes falling out of bounds during entry, when fought on low-end systems.

Fixed rare instance of Second Sentinel becoming rotated when defeated.

Fixed additional case of Seth sometimes getting out of bounds and not returning.

Fixed Seth sometimes remaining invincible for a moment at the start of a refight.

Fixed Vaults slide blocks incorrectly responding to damage sources other than the needle.

Changed Fine Pins wish drops from 50% chance to 100%, but raised required quantity.

Fixed issues when consuming a Silkeater while in water.

Fixed Scuttlebrace sometimes allowing a wall jump when not intended.

Fixed a soft-lock during the Grand Gate opening sequence, if the Citadel had been visited and some bellshrines remained inactive.

Various smaller fixes and tweaks.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!