Next Horizon Game May Release in 2025 (And It’s Not Horizon 3)

The next Horizon game may be releasing quite soon, but it is not going to be Horizon 3. LEGO Horizon Adventures, the latest Horizon game, is out today on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC. What’s next though? Well, apparently what is next is not very far away.

PlayStation continues to bet big on the Horizon series after Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success for it back in 2017. Since then, it has struggled to maintain the momentum of the series, but it is not from a lack of trying. LEGO Horizon Adventures is a spin-off aimed at expanding the series’ player base, and the next release from it seems to have a similar ambition.

Right now, Guerrilla Games is hiring for a Release QA Intern for an online project. A specific release date for this project is not mentioned, but “a first half of 2025” release window is suggested in the job listing.

What is also not mentioned is the exact name of this project, but it is no doubt the online Horizon game confirmed to be in the works back in 2022. There’s been no word when this project will release, but it looks like it could be rolled out next year, at least in early access form.

Based on previous rumors and leaks, the expectation is this online Horizon game is going to be an MMO set in the universe of the series. Meanwhile, we know it is going to have a more “stylized” look because Guerrilla Games confirmed as much when it confirmed the project in 2022.

While we do not have many official details on the project this should change soon if it is going to be released in 2025, even if it ends up being in some early access form. A PlayStation State of Play is rumored for December. If this comes to fruition it is possible the game will be revealed then. For now though, this is just speculation.

At the moment of publishing, neither Guerrilla Games nor PlayStation have commented on this job listing nor the speculation it has created. Neither is known to comment on speculation, so we don’t suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

