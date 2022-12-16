Horizon Forbidden West Developer Announces Online Game

Guerrilla Games is working on an online project set in the Horizon universe, the developer and PlayStation confirmed this week with job postings indicating as much. Shared through a separate Guerrilla Games account, the developer posted a number of different jobs it's looking to fill to build a team to work on "a separate Online Project set in Horizon's universe." Few other details were shared other than the fact that, whatever this game is, it'll consist of a new cast of characters as well as a "unique stylized look."

The job listings were shared on Twitter this week as well as on the main jobs site for Guerrilla Games. They consist of everything from a narrative designer to a design director to a "Player Engagement Designer." Things like skills, rewards, progression, and ways to keep players active and incentivized are mentioned throughout all of these listings for the online project, but there's no mention of any standout details like a battle pass or anything along those lines.

As for the new stylized look the game's going for, nothing much was said about that either. The job post image shared on Twitter offers the most details in that regard.

"We are continue to create epic solo adventures for Aloy. But there is more," the post began. "A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon's universe. Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together."

Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon



It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV — Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022

Back in November, it was reported that PlayStation was supposedly pursuing a Horizon MMO. The company was supposedly working with developer NCSoft on this project, a studio which has pas experience with MMOs.

As for the Horizon projects that are actually out or in the works in addition to this new online game, Guerrilla Games has Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and the upcoming Horizon Call of the Mountain to its name right now. There's also a Horizon TV show in the works at Netflix, though we don't know much about that adaptation right now.