Horizon Forbidden West: New Aloy Figure Revealed by Dark Horse

Dark Horse and Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games have teamed up for a new figure of protagonist Aloy from the popular PlayStation video game. The new 1/8 scale PVC figure was modeled by PureArts after the sold-out Dark Horse Direct 1/6 scale Aloy statue, and it is set to release later this year on November 16th. Additionally, the new figure of Aloy is available to pre-order now for $99.99.

"Wielding her iconic Hunter Bow and Spear, Aloy is ready to take on even the deadliest machines," the official description of the new Aloy figure from Dark Horse and Guerrilla Games reads. "With care and consideration put into the finest details by PureArts, you can feel the movement from the flow of her hair and clothing down to the impending strike of her spear."

You can check out what the new 1/8 scale Horizon Forbidden West Aloy PVC figure looks like in all her glory, spear and bow at the ready, below:

(Photo: Dark Horse/Guerrilla Games)

As noted above, Dark Horse and Guerrilla Games are set to release the 1/8 scale Horizon Forbidden West Aloy PVC figure, based on the sold-out Dark Horse Direct 1/6 scale Aloy statue, on November 16th. It is available to pre-order now for $99.99. As for the video games, Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC while the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Additionally, an adaptation of the Horizon video game franchise is in development at Netflix and it would appear that it is called Horizon 2074, though that could change between now and when more is actually revealed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think about the new Horizon Forbidden West figure of Aloy from Dark Horse? Are you interested in picking up one for yourself when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things figures and gaming!